A well-known tourism slogan for the commonwealth to Kentucky’s east is “Virginia is for lovers.” Here in Somerset, the Virginia is for music lovers.
The recently restored downtown theater, fresh off a successful open house event last month, officially begins its new life as a performance venue this weekend, with a two-day doubleheader of shows featuring some of the biggest names in local and regional popular music.
On Friday, July 8, Nashville’s Bee Taylor returns to Somerset — a place where she’s become a familiar face over the last few years — to christen the Virginia’s stage. Opening for her will be two local acts — Tiny Tiny and Tommy Minton, also names known in the local music seen and beyond.
Then, on Saturday, July 9, Lexington’s Mojothunder will headline a night of music that also includes Cody Lee Meece and the Poor Excuses as well as Hunter Flynn, another local pairing.
The shows are brought to the Virginia by Pure Grain Presents, a creative venture of Tiffany Finley and Nathan Paul Isaac, who have a combined 20 years-plus of experience booking, managing and promoting artists, musicians and events regionally. The City of Somerset entered into a six-month partnership with Pure Grain Presents to bring more than 60 performing artists to The Virginia in 2022.
With Master Musicians Festival (MMF) on the way later this month, it may feel appropriate to have so many of this weekend’s performers as alumni of the longstanding local music festival, including both headliners.
“Bee Taylor’s set at MMF last year was probably one of my favorites,” said Julie Harris, Communications Director for the City of Somerset. “She just has an energy about her that is incredible. She’s incredibly talented. She’s just electric, I think. Audiences are really going to enjoy seeing her in this new venue.”
Unfortunately, Harris wasn’t able to catch Mojothunder at last year’s MMF, but her teen son did and “I have not heard about anything else since,” she said. “He loved them, so the thing I like about them playing on Saturday night is that they’re appropriate for adults and appropriate for a younger teenage crowd too. ... They’re pretty dynamic, just really into performing and moving around the stage.”
Flynn, meanwhile, is about the future of MMF — this year’s MMF, in fact. Flynn won the “Take the Stage” competition, earning the right to appear on the Friday night stage at MMF.
“He is a very talented young artist,” said Harris, who noted that Flynn will also be the opening act for this fall’s upcoming downtown Moonlight Festival, having won the music competition at Foodstock earlier this year. “I think people are going to love listening to him.”
The schedule for Friday sees Minton play first at 7 p.m., then Tiny Tiny at 7:30 p.m. and Bee Taylor at 9 p.m. Saturday will follow a similar schedule with its performers, noted Harris.
Ticket sales are “going great” and only a limited number of tickets are being sold, 250 for each show,. They can be purchased online at www.thevirginiaky.com, but Harris encouraged people interested to check on availability closer to the performance date. If there are tickets still available that day, they can be be purchased via QR code on posters there at the Virginia (there won’t be an actual ticket window).
General admission is $15, plus fees.
Tickets can also be purchased for future events on the website.
Most concerts will be standing only, including this weekend, but seats are available by special request for those who need them, noted Harris.
Though it’s gone from movies to music, the theater known as the Virginia has always been a place to go in downtown Somerset to be entertained. Now, people will flock to East Mt. Vernon Street once again to catch a show at this venerable venue.
“Absolutely,” said Harris when asked if she was excited to officially get the new era for the Virginia underway. “There’s been so much work that has gone into this venue from so many people here at the city over the last year. Being at the open house and seeing it full of people was great for my soul. It was a special event. I just don’t think a lot of people in the community, though they wanted it, thought it would ever happen. Now, given how much I love live music, to be able to see a concert there is really special.”
