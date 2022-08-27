Mustang Alley? More like Mustang City. Somernites Cruise had so many Mustangs show up for its August show that they spilled out of their “alley” and wrapped around both east and west sides of South Main Street.
Oh, yeah, and the Car Show Capital of Kentucky attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the longest Ford parade.
Even though they came up short in their bid for that longest parade, it wasn't from a lack of trying.
It truly came down to the wire. With just 30 minutes to the end of the downtown Somerset car show, Team Member Mark Hansford made a plea over the loudspeaker for people to reach out to friends and family with Fords because they were several vehicles short, according to the registration numbers.
“Fingers crossed,” Hansford said when asked if he thought they would beat the magic 1,527 number.
“It’s still up in the air right now,” he added.
From another numbers standpoint, the August Cruise was an overwhelming success. By 2:30 p.m., the show had seen 1,563 vehicles of all makes and models – while the stars of the show were the Mustangs, a good number of Chevys, Plymouths and Dodges turned out as well.
“It’s nice to see a show this size again,” Hansford said, noting that it had been a while – since before the COVID pandemic – they had seen such a crowd.
To be a part of the world record parade, drivers had to register their vehicle ahead of time and receive their information packet. That packet included a decal and a counting chip that had to be affixed to each vehicle before it would recognized as being part of the parade.
Mustang owner Phil Steinmetz was placing the decal on his vehicle as it sat within Mustang Alley on South Main.
Getting such a front row spot in the alley meant getting up early. “We were here about 7 this morning,” he said.
He was in town with a group of like-minded Mustang owners known as the Falls City Mustang Club. He said the group is from northern Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Talking with him around 3 p.m., Steinmetz had a positive outlook on the possibility of beating the record. But this wasn’t his first Somernites Cruise. He said this was his fourth year in Somerset, but some of the other members of his club had been coming in for up to 11 years.
While the car show was held in its normal spot in downtown Somerset, the staging area for the world record attempt was designated as being the westbound lanes on the Cumberland Parkway.
Those lanes were shutdown starting around 4 p.m., and when the car show broke up at 5 p.m. drivers were instructed to start driving toward the starting area for the parade, the Science Hill on ramp.
With so many cars to move through, however, it took awhile for the rolling party to roll on out. At 6:15 p.m., the final Fords and Mustangs were just leaving the downtown area.
Receiving their instructions through Somerset 106 radio, drivers were told at 6:30 p.m. that the congestion on North U.S. 27 was so much that Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd asked those who were still in line on 27 to start staging at the Don Franklin Kia dealership.
At 8:45 p.m., Somerset 106 FM made the announcement that they were a little short of the record. The unofficial total was 1,130 Ford vehicles, around 400 too few.
That means the record is still held Bulgaria, which gathered together 1,527 Fords in 2016.
