Those looking to travel west from Somerset to Nancy Saturday need to look at taking W. Ky. 80 rather than the Cumberland Parkway. That's because the Parkway's westbound lanes will be closed, starting at 4 p.m.
The good news is that the route will be closed for a good cause — Somernites Cruise's attempt to break a world record.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 office says the lanes will be closed after 4 p.m. from the on ramp at U.S. 27 in Science Hill to the Ky. 914 interchange. After 5 p.m., that closure will extend all the way to Exit 78 in Nancy.
The lanes are not expected to reopen until 9 p.m.
"Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Motorists are reminded that parking along the shoulders is prohibited," according to a statement from KYTC.
That means no parking along the eastbound lanes attempting to get a peak at the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Ford vehicle parade.
The number to break for Fords is 1,527 in the parade, set in Bulgaria in 2016.
An official from Guinness will be here to record the event.
Guinness only recognizes the records for makes, not models. However, Somernites is also attempting to set an unofficial record for the number of Mustangs in one parade.That record is 1,326, set in Belgium in 2019.
