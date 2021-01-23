A Nancy man was arrested this week on numerous drug-related charges after a traffic stop by a sheriff’s deputy.
Gary Hudson, 38, of Everett Spur, was taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, Deputy Branson Patterson responded to a complaint of an intoxicated person in a vehicle on Ky. 1664 in Nancy. Patterson located a 1999 Toyota Rav4 with Gary Hudson in the driver’s seat.
Deputy Patterson contacted Mr. Hudson and determined that he was possibly under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office. Continuing the investigating, Patterson arrested Mr. Hudson for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating substance, a first offense.
Patterson also located illegal drugs consistent with marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as items used in the sale and use of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
In addition to the drunk driving charge, Deputy Patterson charged Gary Hudson with the following offenses:
1. First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine);
2. Possession of Marijuana;
3. Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle;
4. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess;
5. Tampering with Physical Evidence.
During the booking process at the Detention Center, additional suspected methamphetamine was located on Gary Hudson, according to the sheriff’s office.. An additional charge of First-Degree Promoting Contraband was placed against Mr. Hudson.
The case remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
