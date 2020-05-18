The week got off to a wild start on Monday with severe weather causing problems in Pulaski County.
Heavy rains poured over the area in the morning and into the afternoon, and picked up again in the evening, causing flash flooding — and oh yeah, the area was under a tornado watch to boot.
Pulaski County Public Safety said Monday around 6 p,m. that he hadn't received any reports of flooding issues from earlier in the day, but at that time, it was raining again, and he observed that the water "was running into the roadways."
Also at that time, Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley was battling a road flooding on East Mt. Vernon Street, not far from its connect with the Ly. 914 bypass.
"We've got to make sure we have someone monitoring the situation," said Kelley. "(The rain) came through pretty hard and it looks like we have more (Monday night)."
Dustin Jordan , meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., said the Somerset mesonet station measured around 2.4 inches of rainfall since midnight up until about 6 p.m.
"We didn't start getting rain until sometime (Monday) morning," he said. "We have scattered showers, with the heaviest rain in the afternoon."
Jordan said there had reports of flooding on West Bourbon Road, Slate Branch Road, and Oak Hill Road in Pulaski County.
He also said that with the evening's rains, there could be more flash flooding to come going into Tuesday.
Also, Pulaski was under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. While Jordan didn't see it posing the most severe threat to Pulaski, he did say the area could experience gusty winds and strong hail.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck released a statement about the effect the weather has had on his town shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.
"This storm and rain has created major problems all over Somerset. I am sorry for all who are experiencing challenges," he said. "We have crews all over town working to remedy but the unfortunate reality is that our system isn’t designed to handle this much water in this short window. We will yet again assess the system and try to find ways to improve. I would appreciate your patience and we will address this challenge as quickly as possible. If you see our city team, please don’t take any frustration out on them. They are working as hard as possible to fix (the problems)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.