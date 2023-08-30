Do Somerset and Pulaski County serve as a positive example for the rest of the commonwealth?
That’s the message that Somerset Mayor Alan Keck shared recently at a meeting of the Task Force on Local Government Annexation in Frankfort.
Keck joined several other officials from around the state of Kentucky in talking about how annexations have worked in their communities with the task force, a special committee in state government.
According to the Kentucky General Assembly’s web page at legislature.ky.gov, the task force is purposed to “study the present statutory methods of city annexation” and the “beneficial and deleterious effects of city annexation on issues such as taxation, economic development, provision and sustainability of water, gas, electric, sewer, and other utility services, police protection, fire protection, and emergency services from the perspective of local governments and their residents.”
Additionally, the task force considers “any recommended changes to statutory law arising from the task force’s deliberations.”
Pulaski County has had its share of annexation-related issues over the years, and in a little over one term in office as mayor, Keck has been involved in some of them. Notably, in his first year in office, Keck responded to criticisms over controversial plans for non-consensual annexation in southern and eastern Pulaski by calling them off altogether, despite the possibility of growing the city’s population by up to 50 percent.
In 2021, the City of Somerset and Pulaski County Government reached interlocal agreements that helped moderate how taxes are distributed between the two entities in consideration of potential annexation.
Keck got to speak on some of that to state legislators at the meeting last Friday, appearing on behalf of the Kentucky League of Cities, a non-profit membership association that provides over 370 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies with a variety of services, including training, advocacy, legal assistance, research, and more.
“The task force has been designed to try to come up with ways to make sure that annexation is balanced for cities and counties statewide,” said Keck, “and that revenue is appropriately allocated, and that neither cities nor counties really get hurt.
“I think one of the reasons they wanted (Somerset leadership) to be a part of it was the interlocal agreements we have with county government and finding creative ways to work together instead of competing,” added Keck. “My main focus was on overall growth and not pitting one against the other but trying to craft policy that allows us all to grow.”
Others at the meeting included Elizabethtown Mayor Ed Poppe and several other officials from that city; Shelbyville Mayor Troy Ethington; Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley; and Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken.
A KLC report on the meeting quoted Keck as stating, “Let’s be growth-oriented and growth-minded,” and that legislation is not effectively “going to force” entities to have a relationship through annexation.
“My fear is that if we pick winners and losers in Frankfort and try to make it policy that (should be) unique for 120 different counties and 400-plus cities, that inevitably somebody’s going to get hurt,” Keck told the Commonwealth Journal, “so whatever they do, it should try to promote overall growth and revenue.”
Along with sharing information about this community’s interlocal agreements, Keck mentioned the concept of giving incentives for communities that work together, including advantages when it comes to receiving grant funding.
Also, “I’m going to double-down on the ability for new levers for local revenue,” he said, pointing to Tennessee as an example of a state that successfully traded income taxes for consumption tax revenue. “Our great tourism economy helps contribute to it at a higher level.”
Some of these were issues that Keck addressed during his campaign for the Republican nod for the Kentucky governor’s race in this November’s General Election; Keck lost in the May Primary along with a number of other candidates to Daniel Cameron.
In particular, the task force asked Keck about the interlocal agreements, local annexation, and area growth, he said. He told them that the agreements have been a “win-win” so far, with the county up over $3 million a year in occupational tax revenue and the city over a million, he said.
“I think what Somerset’s doing is a model,” he said. “I don’t say it to brag, but what we’re doing here is working, in economic development and revenue generation.”
Keck thought it was “cool” to have the opportunity to take part and spread the good word about Somerset to others around the state, as he has often talked about doing during his time on the gubernatorial campaign trail.
“I’ve developed a lot of great friendships in the general assembly,” he said. “Any time we can share best practices with other communities, I think it helps us all.”
