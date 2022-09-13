NANCY – The 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development was held in Johannesburg, South Africa in plush indoor surroundings with daily lavish meals served. The World Summit brought together tens of thousands of participants, including heads of state and government, national delegates and leaders from non-governmental organizations, businesses and other major groups.
The Southern Kentucky Ag Summit was held on Hickory Nut Road in Nancy, Ky., on Monday evening in a hoop barn with hamburgers, green beans, coleslaw and lemonade on the menu. Kentucky Agriculture leaders, crop growers, farmers, local dignitaries, friends and families were among the participants of this second annual event hosted by Nancy farmer Rodney Dick.
"This (event) was for the farmers," Dick stated. "Farmers don't have conventions and stuff like a lot of business do. This is sort of like a convention for farmers to sit back, enjoy good food, fellowship, and get a little education. As my granddaddy used to say, 'it's a way for farmers to sit down, talk about things, and chew tobacco'."
"Tonight, our summit was held in a nice friendly environment in the outdoors, and farmers wouldn't want any other the way," Dick laughed. "We don't want to try to hoard them in a banquet room."
Before the 'meat' of the Summit began, Ag leaders, farmers, and dignitaries mingled together for some pre-meal conversation.
The Summit was kicked off with an update by Kentucky Cattleman’s Association President Kerry King. With Pulaski County being one of the largest beef cattle producers in the state, King had some solid messages for all the local framers in attendance.
"What we're working is where the cattle farmers can keep more of our beef in the state," King stated. "We've improved the genetics so much. In the past, we weaned our calves and sent them out west to be finished in the Western (United States) feed lots. And they end up benefiting from all of our work with our genetics. We're hoping to be able to keep more and more cattle in the state, and we'll need more packing facilities that we can package our animals."
"We've been working really hard on that. We missed a large packer from coming to Kentucky, that's going to St. Louis," King stated. "We nearly had them in Kentucky, but even in St. Louis that's the closest packer we have. So we're working with the American Foods Group to develop a supply chain of Kentucky cattle to be packaged in St. Louis."
King also talked about improving the state's smaller packing facilities to help compete against the larger out-of-state packing plants.
"They've spent about 10 million dollars on these local smaller packers," King stated. "The smaller packers tend to not be as efficient as a big facility. And so we're wanting to help educate their workers to where they can be more efficient. So, that's where we're working with a public-private partnership with the University of Kentucky. We want to build an educational space where if you had workers, you could send them to learn more about how to safely package beef and other topics."
Since the pandemic in 2020, many businesses have had to rethink how they now do business in the post-Covid environment, and Kentucky farmers have had their own challenges as well.
"We were already working on keeping as much of the beef production in Kentucky as we could, but the pandemic just emphasized how important it is," King stated. "When COVID hit, it was just obvious that's where the direction we needed to be heading. In Kentucky, and all over the nation, everybody is wanting to know where their food comes from. Especially in the bigger cities, like Louisville, it's a big thing. They wanna know where their meat comes from. And so we think that our farmers, instead of just selling them (their cattle) after weaning them and sending them away. Now, they want to know what they're buying. Everyone wants to know where it (their beef) came from or who raised it or how it was raised."
"If we could keep those animals here and you could get a relationship with a farmer possibly, and you can actually see what he's raising and then that's the kind of beef you would like to see your family consume," King concluded. "We're gonna try to work toward doing that. And if we do that, those high prices that we see at the grocery, our farmers right here in Pulaski County are getting more of those dollars instead of it going out of state. Major out-of-state packers are taking a whole lot of that money. We can keep more of those dollars in the state of Kentucky, and put it back into our farmers' pockets instead of the big corporations."
Dave Maples and Nikki Whitaker of the Kentucky Cattleman's Association gave updates on what their organization was doing to benefit the local farmers. Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney talked about his organization's continued commitment to the local agricultural producers and rural communities.
And of course with elections just a few months away, there was some campaigning going on. However, the most boisterous politics came from the event's host Rodney Dick, who was carrying around his two-year-old grandson Caden Morgan and touting him as the next governor of Kentucky.
But someone who is seeking a more immediate high Kentucky government position was Garrard County farmer Jonathan Shell, who is running for the state's Agriculture Commissioner office. Shell talked about how he has grown his family farming business since COVID and how he hopes to help other Kentucky farmers if elected to the state office.
"Here in Kentucky, we specialize cow-calf operations, and Kentucky is the eighth largest state east of the Mississippi in cattle production," Shell stated. "So when you think about the numbers that we have and to not have a major cattle slaughter processing facility here in the state of Kentucky, it really doesn't make sense. We've got a lot of really great medium-to-small size processors where the people can go and get their animals processed to do more direct to consumer marketing. We need a food net or production networks of really trying to hone in on not only the products that we're raising, but also finishing the production in Kentucky. We can get these secondary markets, and create more jobs in our rural areas. We're keeping our young people that are going to college to become marketers or become salespeople or whatever they may be interested in instead of them having to go find jobs outside of the communities where they live and were raised.
"I think we can really accomplish something special, not only in the beef cattle industry, but in all the industries that we've got in agriculture," Shell stated. "We also need more on-farm retail. We have some really specialized businesses in the state of Kentucky, whether it's Chaney's Dairy out in the Bowling Green area, or whether it's Haney's Apples here in Pulaski County. We've got businesses like that all across the state of Kentucky that are really doing a great job of showing our consumers that we're taking care of our land."
Shell also talked about diversity or creating secondary products in the local farming areas. Born and raised on a cattle and tobacco growing farm, Shell has now added corn, flower, and pumpkin growing to help supplement his farm's income.
"We're just a traditional Kentucky farm," Shell stated. "In the past, we've grown 200 acres of tobacco. We've not done that in about six years now for all the various reasons why other people have gotten out of the tobacco industry. You can't find the labor and help to be able to sustain what you need. It's getting harder and harder to find people to do that work."
"So we made a decision about 25 years ago to get into the horticulture business," Shell stated. "We were already growing tobacco plants in the greenhouse. So we just started converting those greenhouses over to the horticulture side. Now we raise about 25,000 hanging flower baskets a year. We raise about 20,000 flats on the ground. We market those annuals to the Lexington region wholesale. We have about half on-farm retail and half wholesale retail. And then with our customers, that we have on the wholesale side, they really wanted us to expand a couple of different ways."
"The most recent one is the pumpkin business," Shell stated. "That's a business where it's direct to consumers. They get their flowers in the springtime. They want their pumpkins in the fall. That on-farm retail, that diversification is just like stocks. Whenever you're trying to invest your money we diversify, and we use the same approach of on our farm with diversification. Whether it be cattle, tobacco, corn, plants, or vegetables, we've always tried to be diversified, because you never know when one thing is going go down and the other thing is going need to come up."
With the help from the county school's Future Farmers of America and Farm Credit, the second annual Southern Kentucky Ag Summit was a successful event and well attended. With 363 days until the third annual event on Dick's Hickory Nut Road farm, the host is already planning ahead.
"I got 10 texts the day after the event with people wanting to know about the next year's Southern Kentucky Ag Summit event," Rodney Dick stated. "I like to call it a low-stress evening. If you want to talk about the cost of fertilize, you want to talk about the cost of feed, or if you want to talk about the cost of cattle, there were people there you could talk with."
