Tyler Whitaker’s name is a lot more well-known now than it was a few months ago. But his talent has been around for a long time.
The 2013 graduate of Somerset High School, born and raised in this community, has been creating for as long as he can remember, back to his Kindergarten days at The Children’s House or then Hopkins Elementary.
“I’ve always had artistic interests,” he said. “I experimented with my own mediums of art, and didn’t often learn as well from the book as opposed to firsthand expression. Throughout elementary and middle school, art class was core content and in high school it was elective except for one nine-week period in the mandatory humanities course, but I always had the desire to pursue film instead. They say a picture can say a thousand words. To me storytelling, more specifically through film, can spark generational dialogues that resonate throughout the centuries and shape the conscience of entire cultures.”
These days, Whitaker keeps busy producing video content, with a love of filmmaking and screenwriting. He works with the City of Somerset and other organizations to capture their visions, and also makes his own short films — he’s currently finishing up a script for a “cryptic short,” as he described it.
“As a teenager, my friends from church and school and I would make usually humorous short films from wacky ideas we hatched up, but venturing into the serious and professional realms was something I always knew I would want to do someday,” he said. “But that’s not to say I wouldn’t ever do anything just for fun again. You’ve got to be able to have fun, as sometimes the duties of film are stressful to coordinate and orchestrate.”
Whitaker’s name has been in the local news lately however for something else — painting. Whitaker joined with fellow artist Bryan Landon II to create “The Spirit of Southern Kentucky,” a mural featuring many of the area’s natural wonders on the steps in front of the Somerset Energy Center downtown.
The on-ground painting recently drew some criticism at a recent Somerset City Council meeting, most notably in its depiction of the American flag. City officials had received complaints that an image of the flag shouldn’t be on the ground where people can walk across it or it can be easily disrespected. Although those rules for flag etiquette typically apply only to actual flags, not depictions of them, the city went ahead and had the flag altered to become something else in the mural instead.
Whitaker was accepting of the changes —”I understand the position where they’re coming from (regarding the flag). I’d just counter that in no way, shape, or form was any disrespect intended by the flag (being included). It was meant to symbolize the community between us, Kentucky, and the nation as a whole,” he told the Commonwealth Journal. “If that’s what they wish to do with that (changing the image), then they can. Anytime your art draws (negative) attention, it can get to you, but they have every right to do that.”
To be caught up in a controversy over a painting is somewhat surprising, since painting is something Whitaker rarely does, he noted.
“My friend Bryan is the one who paints primarily,” said Whitaker. “(Somerset Mayor Alan Keck) had mentioned a mural, so I drew up the design on a sketch pad and presented it to him, and when it was commissioned, I called Bryan. If I do anything physically artistic, it’s sketching ideas and building movie props and miniatures.
“I have been inspired by film from an early age. I went from stop motion and poor-quality phone videos to getting my first handheld camera and writing and shooting short films with my friends,” he continued. “Once I graduated high school, I started cultivating a catalog of professional film equipment. I decided that a career in film was something I wanted to seriously pursue when I attended Somerset Community College, and after graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice, I left Somerset in the fall of 2015 and enrolled in the Nashville Film Institute in Tennessee.”
While he learned about a few filming techniques there, what Whitaker values most from his time spent at the film school is the people he met who had the similar passions (such as Landon) and the acting and directorial advice he learned.
“Film presents almost countless challenges,” said Whitaker. “For instance, scheduling a shoot outside poses a slew of possible problems; the weather variable — even something as simple as whether or not there are clouds in the sky, sunlight positioning and time of day, and, of course, carrying all the equipment needed outdoors.
“We once had a mounted tripod collapse into a creek during a shoot,” he added. “You can imagine how thrilling that was for the crew and me.”
In creating miniatures and props, Whitaker often purchase different pieces at a store like Hobby Lobby or Lowes and customize it to the best of his ability to use in a still shot of a movie.
“One of my favorite creations is a scene from a commercial we made for ‘See Somerset’ in which I purchased a doll house and fashioned it to look like an abandoned house that had spent much of its time submerged in water during the past half-century,” said Whitaker. “I draped it with fake moss in different places and broke out portions of its windows and the roof.
“We had a make-or-break shot in which we recorded a scene where the first floor of the doll house was flooded after a rain set in, and it turned out perfect,” he added. “Bryan Landon is a fantastic movie make-up artist, ranging from the grotesque and the ethereal. He also made the paper mâché cast and mould for the legendary ‘Big Ed’ catfish puppet featured in a ‘See Somerset’ tourism ad.”
Of all the creations Whitaker is responsible for, his favorite may be on the way — he’s expecting a daughter, Medli Sophia, with his wife Megan in September.
Until then — and certainly long after — he’ll keep bringing to life beautiful things to look at, whether in murals or on video or in miniature form. For Whitaker, just being a part of an artistic community is a work of beauty onto itself.
“I’ve worked with some incredible actors, including some folks from Somerset, and I’m very fortunate to have such a wide-reaching network of talent connections in Nashville,” said Whitaker. “Through film, I feel like I can truly craft a vision of the values I believe in and the interests I have. Having an effect on people when they watch something you’ve created is a feeling like no other and I’m very humbled to be able to continue to chase my dreams in film.”
This story originally ran in the August edition of the Commonwealth Journal’s InTouch magazine.
