Call her Judge Whitaker — unofficially, of course.
The General Election results announced Tuesday night are more unofficial than ever, given the number of mailed-in absentee ballots which may be out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Kentucky, those ballots can be accepted through November 6 so long as they were postmarked by November 3.
But according to the numbers, longtime public defender Teresa Whitaker has likely won the 28th Judicial Circuit Judge's Division I race after squaring off with retired judge Walter Maguire. The bench was left vacant by David Tapp last November after he was confirmed to the United States Court of Federal Claims.
At press time, Whitaker carried all three of the circuit's counties. In the largest, Pulaski (where both candidates reside), Whitaker received 15,455 votes (59.72 percent) to Maguire's 10,426. Lincoln County voters favored her by a margin of 6,278 votes to Maguire's 2,212; while in Rockcastle, the vote was 3,969 for Whitaker and 2,300 for Maguire.
"I'm just overwhelmed," an excited Whitaker said Tuesday night from the Courtyard by Marriott, where she was listening to returns with a small gathering of supporters. "I have to pinch myself. You have someone who has never run for a political office and then when I run, the COVID pandemic hit and I couldn't get out and talk to people."
Whitaker credited supporters who talked to many people for her. "It's amazing to me that the people would support me like this," she said.
Maguire, who had previously served terms as District Judge and Family Court Judge, was not immediately available at press time — texting to let the Commonwealth Journal know that he would comment later after thanking his own supporters.
Whitaker told the newspaper that she's committed to working with current Judge Jerry Cox (appointed by Governor Andy Beshear until this election) for as smooth a transition as possible.
"I'm ready for it," Whitaker said. "I will work hard and not let them [the citizens of the 28th Judicial Circuit] down.…I'm going to have to get up to speed on all the cases on the docket so that nobody will have to skip a beat."
Whitaker would be filling Tapp's unexpired term for the next two years and indicated strongly she'd run for the regular eight-year term after that.
Whitaker graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1990 and went to work for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy (DPA) -- where she'd stay until she retired in July 2019 as the head of the department's statewide Capital Trial Branch. During the course of her career, Whitaker also served as directing attorney for Somerset's DPA office before being promoted to regional manager covering Somerset, Richmond, Danville and Stanton.
