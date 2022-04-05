Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.