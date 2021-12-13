A couple of local businesses are teaming up to collect supplies needed for the residents of Mayfield, Ky., which was devastated by tornado-spawning storms over the weekend.
Ricky Thomas, owner of Wildcat Used Cars is collecting donations at his business location at 4469 South U.S. 27.
Items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until the collection ends.
Those items are being loaded up into a tractor-trailer provided by CoreTrans. Once full, that trailer will be transported to the Mayfield area, where members of the Kentucky National Guard will unload it and dole it out to those who need it, according to Thomas.
Members of the public can bring their donated items to the white building behind Wildcat’s main trailer/building, he said.
CoreTrans has said that should there be more donations than can be carried in one trailer, they will provide as many as needed.
“They committed to helping us get several trailers if we can fill them,” Thomas said.
He and his employees began Monday morning sorting through donations and organizing them into boxes.
“The response has been overwhelming,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”
When asked why he decided to do this, he simply said, “It’s the right thing to do.”
He called seeing the pictures and video coming out of western Kentucky “heartbreaking,” and said he knew a lot of people from this area would want to help.
Logistically, however, it’s not possible for individuals to drive several hours to drop off items, especially since officials are wanting to keep as many people as possible away from the damaged areas.
“This is just the easiest, most logistic way of doing it,” he said.
Thomas said they are looking to collect the kinds of items people need for day to day living.
“I know everyone thinks water first – and that’s awesome – but there’s so many other things that you’ve got to have to function each day when you have nothing,” Thomas said.
Those items include: Socks, new undergarments, blankets, pillows, towels and washcloths, sheets, coats, warm clothes, food, shoes, batteries, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, baby food, pet food, board games, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry detergent, dish detergent, shampoo and soap, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, or whatever items the community feels would be best.
They will also take cash donations.
