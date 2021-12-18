It's not so much that Otis Moore is an animal lover — though he is — but he's also a history buff. And as such, he appreciates the tortoise's place in the grand scheme of things.
"It's all about history, and realistically, the tortoise in my eyes is like one of the last remaining dinosaurs," he said. "It actually resembles a dinosaur."
In the case of one particular tortoise, named Goblin, the threat of extinction, the fate of the dinosaurs, was running high. That is, until Goblin came into the care of Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven in Nancy.
The local care facility for wild animals made news this past fall for taking in a wildcat named Addison that had been blinded and abandoned by its mother in Madison County. Goblin, meanwhile, was attached to another newsmaker from earlier this year — the raid on Tim's Reptiles and Exotics in Burnside.
During the September 1 execution of the search and seizure warrant, Burnside Police led the investigation assisted by Pulaski County Animal Control, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Special Investigation Unit, the Pulaski County Attorney's Office and the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society.
Due to the scale of the operation, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), based in Washington, DC, was also enlisted by BPD to help rescue some 150 exotic animals that were in the shop when it was shut down. Of that number, Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill estimated that there were 80 animals — including snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils — to process with the remainder being fish. HSUS representatives said in a news release that the guinea pigs and several turtles were forced to share the same enclosure, which was covered in spider webs
Moore, who operates Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven with his wife Carol, was asked by the Liberty Nature Center, also in Pulaski County, to take in Goblin, a Sulcata tortoise (or African spurred tortoise) that was among the animals rescued from the store. Liberty Nature originally took on Goblin, but they work together often with Wildlife Matters and knew they might be in a better position to care for the creature.
"... (W)e were already equipped to handle a giant tortoise," said Moore. "Although Wildlife Matters is a relatively new rescue, tortoises have been in our care for nearly 12 years. Within these years, constant studies of the Sulcata tortoise have given us an edge on how to properly care for and maintain the tortoises."
Wildlife Matters has outdoor heated areas and outdoor yards for tortoises, key features in keeping the animals happy and healthy in their environment.
"Over the years, we have taken in several tortoises and have found them permanent homes or transferred them to education facilities," he said. "Goblin was intended for the same fate."
Sulcata is the third-largest species of tortoise in the world, noted Moore, and is most sought-after as a pet. However, that has much to do with "the palm-sized babies" that the tortoises are often found as in pet stores. They tend to grow to a large size — typically a foot-and-a-half in length and 100 pounds in weight, and sometimes larger — which unfortunately causes people to abandon them as pets.
"The life of Goblin prior to his time at an unfit pet store is actually unknown," said Moore. "Given that his shell is not completely pyramided, I can only assume that his first years were loved and well cared for. But for the past several years, he has been trapped under a 4-by-8 makeshift table/enclosure, with no natural light and no room to move more than a few feet in circles."
Once Goblin was at the Wildlife Matters, an examination revealed the extent of his injuries and illnesses, said Moore.
"Due to the lack of water and living day to day in his own feces, several places of shell rot on his plastron and carapace had to be extensively treated with antibiotics," said Moore, referring to the tortoise's underside and shell, respectively. "The overgrowth of his front nails, which had curled into the pads of his front feet, were filed along with the overgrowth of his beak. Both of his eyes were sunken in and had to be treated with antibiotic eye drops.
"The obvious concerns were readily visible and anyone who seen this tortoise on a regular basis should have easily seen that this tortoise was not well," he added. "But that wasn’t the worst of Goblin’s situation."
That's because while Goblin's size was almost exactly the same as another tortoise at the facility, his weight was nearly half the same.
"At more than two feet in length, our Ambassador Tortoise, Shelly, weighs in at 52 pounds. Goblin was only 27 pounds at his examination weight," said Moore. "Realistically, he was almost a hollow shell. The husbandry of this tortoise has basically been ignored for long enough to nearly kill him."
Because of the vast amount of work Goblin needed over the next month, Moore wanted more for him than to be placed in "just another rescue or an educational facility," and began searching for reserves in Africa, the home turf of Goblin's species, that would be able to take Goblin as a rescue and hopefully release him into the wild.
"Goblin deserved to know what home really was," said Moore. "... After months of searching, I finally found exactly what I was looking for. The African Chelonian Institute, founded by Tomas Diagne, has been working for the past few decades in tortoise and turtle preservation. But most importantly, they have been acclimating captive Sulcatas and releasing them back to the wild."
After a back-and-forth process of phone calls and emails, Wildlife Matters and the African Chelonian Institute, located in Senegal in western Africa, came up with a plan, called the "Goblin Initiative Project," to transfer Goblin to Africa, hopefully the first of many Sulcata tortoises to be released into their homeland via the partnership between the two organizations.
Moore said that there are still "a lot of hurdles to jump," including health screenings and permits and there's no clear timetable yet or any guarantees it will come to pass, but "steps are being taken" to help Goblin make his way back home.
"In short, barring any drastic circumstances, Goblin will lead the way for the overpopulated Sulcata pet trade in the United States to a life of freedom in the African lands, as nature intended," said Moore. "... I just feel like it's the right thing to do because this tortoise has had a rough enough life that I think he deserves to be in the wild."
