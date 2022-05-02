One of Pulaski County's most notable animal-based organizations is looking for a helping hand — or paw — as it nests in a new home.
Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven is moving from Nancy to Somerset — specifically 1853 Tucker Lane, just off West Ky. 80. The non-profit which takes in animals that need care, treatment, and a new home put the following post up on their Facebook page on Monday:
"Due to lack of donations, we are temporary closed. Once our bank account is replenished, if it replenishes, we will be able to reopen. Please refer to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife for a list of rehabilitators in your area. If you wish to donate, we ask that you DO NOT use the Facebook donate button as it takes 75 days for Facebook to send us the funds. We ask that you use our PayPal or Square donation links. Checks can also be mailed to Wildlife Matter Rehabilitation Haven, 1853 Tucker Lane, Somerset, KY 42503."
The post at "Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven, Inc" on Facebook also included links to the online donation options.
Owner and operator Carol Moore is certainly anticipated opening back up — she's busy making a home at the new location for the animals already in their care.
"We had to move the enclosures; we had to put up a privacy fence," she said. "That's where we're stuck. We've got the framing up for (the fence), it's the boards we have to get now. That's about $1,300."
Right now, said Moore, they're waiting on inspections from the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife and the federal USDA (Department of Agriculture).
"For that to happen, we've got to get the privacy fence up," she said. "We've got everything else set up."
She credited her business partner Jesse River with doing "all the work on moving and rebuilding the enclosure."
Currently, Wildlife Matters has a bobcat, a raccoon, four squirrels, four possums, and one tortoise, with plans to go back for another once the enclosure is finished. That latter one is Goblin, a Sulcata tortoise (or African spurred tortoise) that was among the animals rescued from a Burnside-area pet store during a raid last September. Work has been done to try to return Goblin to Africa, but Wildlife Matters reported in December that it would a slow process, if it comes to pass.
Wildlife Matters has made headlines recently, not just for taking in animals rescued during the aforementioned store raid, but also taking in a blind wildcat found at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond last year.
Money to support the 501c3 non-profit wildlife rehab center for injured or orphaned animals largely comes through donations. Moore said they set up at Somernites Cruise last year trying to raise more funds, but wasn't able to at last month's show; they hope to return to the Cruise later this year.
If all goes well, Wildlife Matters hopes to offer day camps for kids during the summer and activities like bobcat feedings.
One can also donate at www.wildlifemattersrehab.org using the "Donate" button.
To contact Wildlife matters, call 606-303-0540 (a new number) or email at carol@wildlifemattersrehab.org.
