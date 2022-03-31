“It was pretty hectic there for a while.” That was the take from Stacy Halcomb, Pulaski County Public Safety Director, after several fires were reported around the county Wednesday.
“We were sending help from one fire to the next. It was just a bad day all the way around for fire,” Halcomb said.
The high winds and dry conditions set off several forest fires, grass fires, and sparks in other areas throughout Pulaski, with two areas in particular requiring a county-wide page for manpower.
Those two areas were in the Happy Hollow Road area – within the White Lily Volunteer Fire Department’s district – and in the Omega Park area – within the Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department’s district.
On top of that, the Tateville Volunteer Fire Department had a large forest fire, while the Somerset Fire Department was paged out to two areas – one of those to cover a fire within Hayne’s Knob’s territory that was separate from the forest fire they were already battling.
Halcomb also said there were several different reports of grass fires in several different communities throughout the day.
Despite the abundance of hot spots, no injuries were reported and no structures were reported damaged, according to Halcomb.
The largest fire appears to have been in the Happy Hollow Road area. Halcomb initially estimated that around 125 acres burned, but White Lily Volunteer Fire Department Second Captain Lucas Taylor said that after the Kentucky Division of Forestry looked over the area, they were estimating around 300 to 400 acres were burned.
The cause of that fire is unknown, but both Halcomb and Taylor said the winds caused the fire to spread quickly.
Taylor said the winds were around 40 to 60 mph “on the ridge.”
He added that volunteers were paged out to the fire around 1 p.m., and it was after 10 p.m. before they cleared the scene. Members of the Forestry Service stayed longer, keeping watch over night.
The county-wide page meant that members of around 11 Pulaski fire departments were at the scene, Taylor said. They were assisted by Bald Rock Volunteer Fire Department out of Laurel County.
There was trouble getting manpower out there because of when it started. “It was mid-day, so 98 percent of the countywide members are at work,” Taylor said. “It’s hard during the day to get manpower and coverage and trucks because everybody’s at work.”
And while no structures were damaged, Taylor said, “We did have to evacuate people off of Godby Lane, because it was getting pretty close to their structures.”
Members of the Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department were helping with that fire when they got paged out to one of their own.
Halcomb estimated that the Omega Park-area fire burned around 75 acres, with flames getting near homes in the Bolton Hollow area, but again, none were damaged.
Officials believe that fire started when a tree fell across a power line.
Halcomb said he was at both the Happy Hollow and Omega Parks area fires.
“That wind didn’t help matters. Every time we got a fire ring around the fire that was burning, the wind would pick up and blow it past [the ring], and it would start on the other side of it and we were having to do the same thing again,” he said.
“There wasn’t much you could do, just get on the other side and start all over again. And hope the winds stopped.”
He noted that the Forestry Service assisted at both fires, using their bulldozers to plow fire breaks around the fires and watching overnight for any rekindles.
Forestry workers have been out over the past few weeks, Halcomb noted, doing controlled burns around area forests, which burn out the underbrush and help prevent forest fires from getting out of control. They were quick to help Pulaski firefighters, but Halcomb pointed out that meant taking them away from the work they were trying to do.
“We’re glad to have them, they provide assistance to the fire departments any time we’ve called on them.”
Then, in the middle of those fires, a third forest fire popped up in the Garland Bend area, with Tateville Volunteer Fire Department responding to that one.
Jim Howard, Tateville fire chief, said the winds were causing the fire to jump across the roads and get close to buildings.
“I was trying to get more help, because most of them were already out at the Haynes Knob and White Lily. Even some of my guys were out there,” Howard said.
Firefighters finally got it under control, but Howard estimated it took five to six hours initially. Then, firefighters had to go back out in the evening due to hot coals threatening to rekindle it.
He said he believed around eight to 12 acres were burned, but it was hard to estimate because it was spread out over different areas.
The cause of that fire is currently unknown, Howard said.
On top of that, Howard’s son, Somerset Fire Chief Bengie Howard, said Somerset’s department had a few fires of their own to contend with.
First it was a fire out on WTLO road that started around an old wrecking yard. Bengie Howard said that a couple of cars were damaged, and there was a large grass fire as well.
He doesn’t know how that fire started. “With the wind like it was, it could have been carried in from somewhere else,” he said, or it could have been any number of causes.
“We spent probably anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours out on that call,” he said.
Then, SFD had to respond to a fire at an old pallet mill in the Haynes Knob area, a fire that was separate from the forest fire that Haynes Knob volunteers were already battling.
Bengie Howard said, “We got on it pretty quick. The volunteer fire department that actually covers that area requested our assistance. And because of our quick response we were able to get out there and get control of that fire before the wind got the ability to get a hold of it and carry it off and make it larger.”
Halcomb said that he was concerned about the possibility of fire earlier in the day due to the weather conditions. It was a “Red Flag Day,” meaning the National Weather Service believes weather conditions could cause issues with spreading fires.
Halcomb said he had already told Pulaski County 911 Dispatch not to allow any burns due to those conditions, but the ones that were caused by downed power lines can’t be helped.
And although rain swept through the area in the early morning hours of Thursday, Halcomb warned that it wouldn’t help much when it comes to preventing further fires.
“It’s kind of misleading when it happens. You’ve still got the winds blowing all day. It’s drying out the moisture,” he said, meaning the underbrush in the forest will dry out quickly.
He reminded the public the Kentucky Division of Forestry has enacted a Burn Ban through April 30, meaning people are restricted from outdoor burning within 150 feet of woodlands from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Halcomb added, “We ask everybody to use common sense, and if the wind’s blowing or they’re predicting wind gusts, don’t burn. Please.”
