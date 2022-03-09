There is a meme on social media proclaiming that Kentucky has 12 seasons, including one called "Spring of Deception," immediately followed by "Third Winter."
That's what Pulaski County finds itself in now, apparently.
Following several glorious days of weather last weekend, temperatures cooled off during the week — and this Saturday, there is expected to be one more good round of snow in a winter that's had its white and fluffy share of it already.
Jane Marie Wix, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., said that Saturday could see around two to two-and-a-half inches of snow fall on the area.
That total has stayed pretty steady for the service's most recent forecasts; if it were trend any direction, it might trend higher just because of the cold, and some isolated areas could see maybe three inches, but two inches or slightly more is the best projection at this time, noted Wix.
Also, "leading in on Friday, we're going to be quite warm," she noted. "The high temperature that day is going to be 63 (degrees). Even once the snow starts, even though the temperature is dropping so rapidly, it's going to take a little bit longer for the surface temperatures to get as cold. The air is going to cool faster than the surface. Initial snow might not stick, but it's going to continue to cool and within an hour or two, it will start sticking. That will kind of help with accumulations just a little bit."
The event starts on Friday night, close to 8-10 p.m. most likely, followed by steep temperature drop. Wix described it as a "pretty potent system ... in the sense that there's a lot of cold air behind it." After midnight, the precipitation will start changing over to snow, particularly around 2 a.m., and then "it's going to become snow pretty quickly."
There will be chances of snow through the early morning hours and during the day Saturday, but the bulk of it will be in the pre-dawn hours up until about 8 a.m. The high on Saturday will be about 29 degrees. Ice is not expected to be a problematic factor, though there could be icy places on the roads depending on how they've been treated, noted Wix.
David Hargis, City of Somerset Street Department Superintendent, is planning on getting the roads he's responsible for treated ahead of time — though he noted that it might make for an unexpected sight.
"I was just talking to one of my team members here, and I said, 'You know what's going to be funny, it could be we're out here putting a layer of salt down on these streets and it's 60 degrees,'" observed Hargis. "It's going to look really funny. But it's in anticipation of what it's going to do, because apparently it's going to start as all snow. So there's no water to wash off any salt that we do put down."
He said they haven't totally determined yet whether they'll do that yet, but will make an ultimate decision closer to time for the weather event.
Hargis said that last week, he decided to monitor this week's weather and if it was still nice, he would remove some of the equipment needed to treat winter conditions. "On Friday, I was planning my salt spreaders off, and then I started looking Monday, and said, 'Yeah, that's probably going to change.' So we haven't taken anything off yet. Other than our plows, but they only take two or three minutes to put on. They're easy."
One problem factor is the temperatures, Hargis noted. "Most of the time in springtime snows, it snows and then warms up. There it is, it's gone. Unfortunately, Satruday night/Sunday morning, it could be down into single digits, so that's going to make it really cold and really hard to get off anything that's frozen onto the street. Fortunately, it's supposed to warm back up into the 60s on Sunday, or low 50s. So, wild swings."
Whatever happens, it's true that his crews have had plenty of practice for snowy road this year, isn't it?
"Unfortunately, yes," said Hargis. "I guess winter needs one more parting shot."
