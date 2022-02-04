Chalk up a score for the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky.
Winter weather patterns in Pulaski County have been somewhat unpredictable of late. The snow that hit area roads hard a week ago wasn’t expected to be that much, taking area road crews by surprise as they had to hurry into action. Search for forecasts on social media and you’ll find a variety, sometimes leaning quite dire — which, unsurprisingly, tend to attract the most attention. Even the forecasters themselves have tried to make it clear much of what they’re seeing is subject to change based on various factors.
So much of Pulaski County was preparing for super slick conditions on Friday’s morning commute after weather reports called for freezing rain, ice, maybe even more snow as part of Winter Storm Landon’s march across the U.S. However, the Commonwealth Journal’s last conversation with a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist on Wednesday found that they weren’t necessarily expecting anything too bad — mostly rain, and likely only a “trace” of ice, no more than one-to-two-tenths of an inch.
Probably.
And while it’s clear Old Man Winter did pay yet another visit to Pulaski County on Thursday night, staying over ‘til Friday morning, things turned out pretty much just as the NWS predicted.
“We didn’t have reports of much in that area,” said meteorologist Hal Klingenberg on Friday afternoon. From the information he’d gathered, the area saw maybe a tenth-of-an-inch of ice — right on target with the outlook the agency had on Wednesday.
“It’s significant for traffic if it gets on the roads, but outside of that, it’s not enough to cause a whole lot of problems,” he added. “The winter weather in that area was pretty limited. It was mainly further to the north and west.”
What Pulaski did see was rain — also what the NWS predicted on Wednesday. But even that wasn’t as bad as it could have been, noted Aaron Ross, Pulaski 911/Emergency Management Director.
“We didn’t have any reports of any major flooding,” he said. There were some trouble spots in the usual places — for instance, the northernmost entrance to the Walmart shopping center, where water tends to pool severely — but there was nothing for which emergency crews needed to be called out, noted Ross.
Ice and perhaps a light dusting of snow or sleet was present, especially north of Somerset — Ross said he encountered one slick spot around 3 a.m. on Ky. 1676 going into Casey County; “I just sort of felt it when I drove across it” — but even that was relatively short-lived following the sunrise.
“I know the north end got hit there for a little bit, county road (crews) ran up there and started working on it,” said Ross. “Within about an hour the sun came out and cleared that up for us.
“A lot of the roads north of Science Hill get covered pretty good,” he added. “It was probably more of sleet than snow. … Everything here and gone quickly.”
Ross said he didn’t think there were any significant traffic accidents as a result of the weather conditions. There was a hold-up of traffic Thursday night around 10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Cumberland Parkway just east of the Fishing Creek Bridge due to a rock slide — Ross said the rocks removed a piece of concrete about seven-fet-by-three-feet from the roadway, based on reports he’d heard — but there were no injuries.
Low temperatures posed a threat even after the weather event, as the potential for black ice and water to stay frozen was in play. But Klingenberg said that by today, temperatures should be up around 32 degrees, and the sunshine on top of that should help with that to keep ice melted, and by Sunday, weather conditions will be plenty warmer, likely in the 40s.
All in all, what stood to be the winter’s most treacherous storm yet, due to ice’s problematic potential, turned out to be little more than slick talk.
“We planned for the worst, and it looks like we did good on it,” said Ross. “… County road (crews) will still be out (for any remaining icy conditions), they’ll still be prepared for it. They’re keeping everything on the trucks, salt boxes and plows … just kind of seeing what happens. We got lucky (Friday) morning, so we’ve got to see what happens afternoon into the night.”
