Welcome to winter in Kentucky, where one day it’s 60 degrees, and the next there’s a winter weather advisory.
The National Weather Service in Jackson issued that weather advisory for the Pulaski area, saying that overnight conditions on Wednesday into Thursday could cause for hazardous driving.
Meteorologist John Pelton from NWS said Wednesday that the most up-to-date predictions showed rain moving into the area around 4 p.m. this afternoon which, due to falling temperatures, would start to mix with snow during the evening commute.
That means roadways might become slick this evening just as people are driving home from work, especially on untreated roads or backroads.
That initial mix should change to being all snow overnight, and the snow might continue until 3 a.m.
The total accumulation is expected to only be around one inch, maybe more in the northern parts of Pulaski and around Rockcastle.
Pelton said that dropping temperatures would make for a chilly morning as it was supposed to drop to around 23 degrees. Slick conditions may still exist as drivers start on their way to work Thursday morning, he said.
“Slow down and add extra time to get where you’re going,” Pelton said. “And if you don’t have to be out, stay in.”
The daytime high on Thursday is expected to hover right around freezing, so while ice and snow may melt off of roadways, the snow might not completely disappear from the ground.
Cold temperatures will continue throughout Thursday and the early hours of Friday morning, with Pelton saying the low could be around 19 degrees.
The good news is there is no other snow predicted for the immediate future. Pelton said that meteorologists are monitoring the possibility of snow moving in again on Sunday or Monday, but that it was still too far out to accurately predict if that will become a winter weather problem.
