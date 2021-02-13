So far, Pulaski County has managed to avoid the worst of every winter weather event this season.
Will that continue this week? That remains to be seen.
The numbers, however, say that this new week will come in not so much like a lion but like a polar bear.
Adam Batz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., told the Commonwealth Journal that from Sunday night into Tuesday morning, there's about a 70 percent chance of two inches or more of snowfall.
"(There is) a high probability of 2-4 inches," he said.
That would be a far cry from the recent dustings to hit Somerset. Also, earlier this week, a quarter-inch of ice was expected to make roads slick and threaten power outages with downed limbs and electric lines. Instead, Pulaski mostly saw about one-tenth of an inch, and while that did freeze over some car doors and cause some difficulties, it was such that Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted that the county "dodged a bullet."
It looks like a similar amount of ice will accompany the snow early this week, according to Batz, who said that Pulaski is looking at a 63 percent chance of a tenth of an inch of ice, "or more." Indeed, he said, there's a 36 percent chance of a quarter of ice.
"These numbers may shift, but that's what we're looking at now," said Batz.
He expected Saturday night to see "patchy freezing drizzle" going into Sunday, which "should be quiet," weather-wise.
"There's a chance for a couple inches of snow, but that's mostly later Monday night," said Batz.
Instead, Sunday through Monday could see a "mix of precipitation," which could take the form of freezing rain, and then snow later Monday as temperatures fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.