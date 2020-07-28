A southern Pulaski woman was arrested after shooting at and assaulting a man with whom she was in a domestic dispute, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Nancy M. Rainwater, 46, of 85 South Deerfield Court, was charged with first-degree assault — domestic violence, and first-degree wanton endangerment. She was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
According to the sheriff's office, at 8:35 p.m. Monday, the Pulaski County 911 Center dispatched deputies to the suspect's residence regarding a report of a domestic dispute that resulted in a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputy Nick Barber arrived at the scene to find one victim, Denver Miller, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the sheriff's office.
Preliminary information gained from the victim and an eyewitness indicated that Rainwater and Miller, both of that address, had been involved in a domestic dispute. As the dispute escalated outside the house, several rocks and bricks had been thrown by both subjects, according to the sheriff's office.
Rainwater began to drive away from the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, but after going a short distance, Rainwater backed up the vehicle and fired two shots at Miller, striking him once in the abdomen, according to the sheriff's department, which said that Rainwater then sped from the scene.
Deputy Tan Hudson was able to locate Rainwater within the hour and detained her for questioning. An interview was conducted at the sheriff's office, where Rainwater was placed under arrest by Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division.
Miller was treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS personnel and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Troopers and Burnside Police Officers.
The shooting investigation is continuing by Lt. Jones.
