A Science Hill woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she endangered a child while apparently trying to change its diaper along railroad tracks.
Andrea Johnson, 35, was arrested by Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Tan Hudson and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Alcohol Intoxication in a public place.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson was dispatched to the scene of a complaint regarding a female who had a child set on the side of the road while changing a diaper. When Hudson arrived, he located the suspect and a 2-year-old child on the railroad tracks at the Norwood-Mount Zion and North U.S. 27 intersection. Deputy Hudson reported that Johnson appeared to be intoxicated.
Johnson was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center and lodged there. The child (related to Johnson) was released to a responsible family member, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputy Hudson was assisted at the scene by Deputy Seth Gover.
This investigation continues by Deputy Tan Hudson and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
