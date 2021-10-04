A local woman died this weekend following injuries suffered after her bicycle collided with a dog Thursday evening, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Detective Lt. Bobby Jones said that the incident happened at 2502 Estesburg Road in the Eubank area, where a group of individuals were riding bicycles on the road. A group in the front was able to avoid a dog coming out of a driveway, but Lisa Evans, 58, was unable to dodge the dog, said Jones, and the dog hit the front wheel of the bike.
This caused Evans to fall and hit the pavement, striking the left side of her head, said Jones. Evans was removed from the scene prior to deputies’ arrival; it’s assumed she had a helmet on because others in the group were wearing them, said Jones, who noted that it’s still under investigation.
Jones said that from what he understood, Evans was in critical condition following the accident.
On Monday, he confirmed that Evans had passed away. Evans died on Friday, according to her obituary with Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
The detective added that the dog’s owner was unaware of how it had gotten out, as they normally keep it restrained.
“It’s really a freak accident,” said Jones. “... The dog kind of ran out and hit her wheel, causing her to wreck.”
