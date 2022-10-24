A woman died after her car went into the water off of the Buck Creek Boat Ramp on Sunday evening.
According to Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m., around 9700 Rush Branch Road.
The road there ends at the Buck Creek branch-off from the Cumberland River. Hancock said that the car went into the water with the subject still in it.
Hancock added that the incident does appear to be accidental in nature.
Pulaski County Deputy Coroner said that it appeared the woman came down the ramp and couldn't stop, ending up in the water. He noted that visibility could have been a factor.
Karriker also said the cause of death is likely drowning, but the victim's body has been taken to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The woman was identified by Karriker as Pamela Sue Murray, 79.
Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad and the Haynes Knob Fire Department joined the sheriff's office and coroner's office at the scene.
