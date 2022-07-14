A Somerset woman was killed in a possible drowning in Fishing Creek on Tuesday evening.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer Joseph Braden confirmed that 29-year-old Chelse Gregory died Tuesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the Nancy area, near the mouth of Fishing Creek, he said.
Braden said the investigation into her death is ongoing. While it appears to be a drowning, officials are waiting for the results of an autopsy before making a definite ruling.
Braden said that according to the statement of a witness, that witness and Gregory were operating a boat in the creek. At one point, Gregory swam a distance away from the boat, and was swimming back when she became unresponsive.
The witness said she went face-down into the water, according to Braden.
Keith Price, captain of the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, said his crews launched a boat at a nearby dock, near the end of Ky. 235.
Rescuers found Gregory’s body about a mile away from the dock. Price said the body was floating face-down in the water.
They pulled Gregory onto the boat and began CPR, but were unable to revive her, Price said.
Officer Braden noted that Gregory was not wearing a life jacket, something he encouraged everyone to wear while boating.
“If you go in the water, I would suggest you have one on,” he said.
