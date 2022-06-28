One person was killed and another significantly injured early Tuesday morning in a fire on North Ky. 1247.
Norma Jean Coner, 84, perished as a result of the blaze, according to Somerset Fire Chief Bengie Howard.
Another resident, Travis Coner, 58, was flown out to the University of Louisville for treatment of burn injuries, suffered trying to rescue Norma Jean Coner, whom Howard believed to be Travis' mother.
The fire occurred at 2832 N. Ky. 1247, a single-family dwelling located near Leaf Lane.
The call went out about the fire at 2:24 a.m. Responders arrived to find what Howard called "a large amount of fire" coming from both sides and the rear of the structure.
Shortly after being on scene, they found Norma Jean Coner, said Howard; Travis was outside the residence, trying to get the victim out of there.
"He couldn't find her, from my understanding," said Howard.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Howard said it may have originated from the rear interior of the structure.
Firefighters were on the scene until after 6:30 a.m., said Howard.
Several agencies responded with a total of 29 people, including Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, Parkers Mill Fire Department, Science Hill Fire, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.