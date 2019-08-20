A Bronston woman lost her life Tuesday afternoon after drowning in Lake Cumberland at Burnside.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk identified the woman as Stephanie Taulbee, of Ky. 90.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when 58-year-old Taulbee apparently jumped from the Ky. 90 bridge.
Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill was on routine patrol, coming off Cumberland Heights when he was flagged down by a passerby and advised that a woman was sitting on the edge of the bridge's south side (eastbound lanes).
Chief Hill saw the woman from the westbound lanes but had to cross the bridge in order to make a U-turn. By the time he was pulling up alongside other Good Samaritans that had stopped, she had gone over.
"I looked over and the female was floating face down," the police chief stated. "She jumped as I was pulling up."
Chief Hill was able to shout to a boat on the lake to try to help the woman as she drifted to the north side under the bridge. Those boaters fitted the unresponsive woman with a life jacket while waiting for the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Pulaski County Rescue Squad to arrive.
When Taulbee could not be revived, she was pronounced deceased at the scene by Assistant Coroner Gerald Collingsworth.
"It's a sad situation," Chief Hill said.
Also assisting at the scene were Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb and District 5 Constable Mike Wallace.
