A Wayne County woman was injured Tuesday in a pedestrian accident in downtown Somerset.
On Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., Constance Armstrong, 71, of Monticello, was attempting to cross from the north side sidewalk of East Mt. Vern Street walking south at the intersection with N. Central Avenue, when she was struck by a 2016 Hyundai, according to the Somerset Police Department (SPD).
The Hyundai, operated by Latricia Gibson, 23, of Somerset, was making a left turn from South Central Avenue proceeding west on Mt. Vernon Street, and paused for two pedestrians to cross at the crosswalk. After those two crossed, the Hyundai continued through the intersection and struck Armstrong just west of the crosswalk on East Mt. Vernon Street, according to SPD.
Armstrong was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with what SPD termed "possible serious injuries."
The Somerset Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, causing a portion of the downtown roadway to be closed for 1 hour and 43 minutes while the investigation took place.
The collision remains under investigation at this time.
SPD was assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Dept. and Somerset/Pulaski EMS.
