A female pedestrian was taken to the UK Medical Center Friday after being struck by a train near the railroad crossing at West Columbia Street.
According to a UK spokesperson, pedestrian Melanie Price was listed as being in good condition on Friday afternoon.
The Somerset Police Department reported that Price, 43, was struck by a southbound Norfolk Southern train at around 10:40 a.m.
SPD Officer Chris Gates stated that Price was located by responders about 300 yards south of the crossing.
Gates said that Price told officers she was looking for her cat when the train struck her on her left side.
According to SPD, the conductor of the train said he saw Price walk “straight out of the wood line and onto the tracks,” into the path of the train.
Price was transported by Somerset-Pulaski EMS to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before being flown to UK.
SPD and EMS were assisted by the Somerset Fire Department.
