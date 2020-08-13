A Science Hill woman was flown out with life-threatening injuries following a wreck Wednesday night on North U.S. 27.
The Somerset Police Department responded to a collision with injuries at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday on the highway near Racetrack Road. At the scene, Sgt. Andrew Salmons determined a 2005 International truck with a trailer was traveling north and had just turned onto U.S. 27 from Racetrack Road, entering the lefthand lane northbound, when it was struck in the rear of the trailer by a 2004 Buick Sedan, also traveling north.
The International was operated by John Dalton, 71, of Nancy, and the Buick by Christie Linville, 39, of Science Hill.
The Buick had driven under the rear of the trailer, pinning Linville into the vehicle, according to SPD.
Eventually, Linville was freed and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. The Somerset Police report described her injuries as "determined to be life-threatening."
Linville was listed as being in "serious" condition Thursday evening, according to UK.
Somerset Police were assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Dept., Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Pulaski County WMD-HAZMAT, Air Methods and Candido’s Towing & Recovery.
A portion of the roadway was closed for several hours while the Somerset Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the collision. The roadway was opened around 3 a.m. Thursday.
The collision is still under investigation at this time.
