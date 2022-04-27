Heartscry Ministries is bringing its successful event for women back next month — and they want you to be involved.
“The Journey of a Lifetime,” the 2022 Heartscry Ministries Women’s Conference will be held Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at High Street Baptist Church in Somerset.
“We’ve had COVID for the last two years so we’ve not had a conference, but ... we’ve been doing these for almost 20 years,” said Heartsycry Ministries founder Virginia Dial. “After everything kind of got better, we decided to have one this year.”
The event will feature music by Brandon Carrier, Abbey Burns and Stephanie Likins, a catered lunch, and a performance by representatives of Pep & Pizzazz dance studio.
There will be three featured speakers. Barbara McWhorter is a retired teacher who has overcome life obstacles like grief, divorce and cancer. She is a mother and grandmother several times over, a seamstress for two ministries, and writes weekly devotionals on her Facebook page.
Michelle Eastham, the second speaker, is the founder and director of Sweet Stuff Ministry, which focuses on issues like forgiveness, encouragement, and emotional healing. She offers daily devotions on Facebook and a blog. She lives in Greensburg, Ky., with her husband of 30 years, with whom she has three adult children.
Dial will also be speaking. The mother and grandmother is a missionary for the Kentucky Baptist Convention and a member of High Street Baptist Church.
Cost is $5 to register. To secure tickets, call Dial at 606-305-1137 or email ccvdial@gmail.com. You can do so up to the day before the event as long as tickets remain.
Heartscry Ministries started out having conferences for small groups of women and evolved into a bigger annual event, noted Dial. As a ministry, Heartscry puts a focus on the female who has taken the more difficult road in life.
“We reach out to women who may have some sort of special needs, women who have had trauma of some sort and find themselves in some sort of crisis situation,” said Dial. “We try to reach out, support, and walk alongside them.”
Heartscry efforts that are ongoing include Connect Community Village, with the goal to set up a community of “tiny homes” for people coming out of incarceration and recovery and for displaced veterans; BarStool Ministry, with a live message on Heartscry’s Facebook page; and Sweet Pea and Co., a ministry for making memory bears to remember a loved one who has passed away.
“We’ve always had positive feedback on them,” said Dial of the conferences. “... Since it’s been so long that we’ve been able to get together and do anything together, I think it’s important that women stay connected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.