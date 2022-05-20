Some of the area’s best and brightest young entrepreneurial minds pitched their products to an assortment of local businesspeople on Thursday night, and one of the smallest of the group stood the tallest in the end.
Morgan Woodall, a 12-year-old seventh-grader at Southern Middle School in Somerset, was named the winner of this year’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!), the ninth annual edition of the program run through the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to give enterprising young people real-life business experience and advice — and to help them get funding for their start-up businesses.
It was the second year in a row that everyone made it through the sometimes grueling program start to finish, noted Rick Barker, the emcee of Thursday night’s investor panel presentation held in the Somerset City Council Chambers at the Energy Center, and perhaps the youngest class overall yet.
Woodall was named the overall winner for her business Paracord Creations. Woodall takes Paracord, a tough, durable cord material, and makes various products out of it — specifically, for purposes of her presentation Thursday, bracelets and dog collars.
“Paracord is an outdoors rope that can be used in several different situations,” Woodall told the investors panel. “... Fun fact: Did you know that some Paracord can hold up to 300 pounds before it breaks?”
Farrah Dobbs, one of two YEA! Program Managers along with Reci Shook this year, noted that one factor that helped put Woodall over the top was that she already had a deal in place with a local retailer — ProTrade Hardware. Woodall said that gave her an advantage over competitors who only sell online.
Woodall told the Commonwealth Journal that she discovered Paracord on the social media app Pinterest and found an immediate interest.
“I thought it was cool and made it,” she said. “I decided to make it my business.”
She buys the material online and then uses it to make specific useful products herself, she said.
Dobbs described Woodall as a “ray of sunshine,” and that came in “with the biggest smile on her face” from day one of the program.
“She’s just a really intelligent, very outgoing, very bright young lady who has a huge world out in front of her,” said Dobbs. “This project fit her personality perfectly. She’s very creative and very outdoorsy, so I feel like she couldn’t have done anything that fit her personality more than what she did with this program.
“Once we started getting up in front of other people, she’s (a student) who really transformed,” added Dobbs. “Once we started getting in front of other people, she was a little bit more reserved, but (on Thursday) it was like the heavens opened and a ray of sunshine was coming down on her because that was her best presentation that she’d done so far. You could tell that she really knew her product and she had really practiced a lot for it. Her mentor Megan (Damron) had spent a lot of time with her too, talking back and forth and getting her financials in order, and giving her the confidence to make that wonderful presentation.”
Throughout the year, student in the YEA! program work in close cooperation with business leaders, community leaders and educators who will use their personal experiences to demonstrate how to develop business ideas and objectives, write a business plan, pitch to investors, obtain funding, register with governmental agencies, and establish a web presence, and more. By the end of the 17-week program, students will own and operate fully formed and functioning businesses, which may be carried on after their graduation from the program, according to the chamber.
Woodall not only received the investment funds she requested, for $1,000, but also the choice of a two-year scholarship to Somerset Community College, or a four-year scholarship to Campbellsville University (she chose the latter). She also moved on to participate against international competition in the YEA! (Young Entrepreneurs Academy) 14th Annual Saunders Scholars Competition in Rochester, NY. Rather than going to Rochester, that will be done virtually in June, though Dobbs expects local program winners to be able to attend in person again next year.
Runner up was Sarah Dixon, a 9th-grade student with Cumberland Christian Home Educators, who business Paws & Remember creates unique and physical memorial to their deceased using a combination of resin, ashes, fur and/or memorabilia.
Also participating were Desirae Ball, 8th grade at Southern Middle (with her business Dez Accessories, making affordable jewelry products), Aiden Colyer, 8th grade at Science Hill School (Blaze Basketball, a program which helps prepare boys to make their school basketball team), Alex Donahue, 8th grade with Cumberland Christian Home Educators (ACED, which puts trackable chips in Disc Golf discs to keep them from getting lost), Oliver Frey, 8th grade at Southern Middle (Frostrand Games, a subscription service that provides regular original and interesting car games), Elijah Hoehler, 8th grade (MEDIAS, which makes seamless socks for those with difficulty wearing regular ones), and Cade Hudson, 7th grade at Southern Middle (Cutting Edge Lawn Care, a grass-mowing business).
All received requested investment money from the panel.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy national program was founded in 2004 at the University of Rochester with support from the Kauffman Foundation, and today serves communities across the nation.
Woodall, though confident, did say winning the YEA! program this year came as a surprise, but even if she hadn’t, the experience was rewarding enough as it was.
“It was really, really fun,” said Woodall. “I got to meet friends. ... I thought I had a good chance (to win).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.