The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advised motorists of shoulder closures set to begin Monday, July 26, at the interchange of U.S. 27 (mile point 9.7) and KY 90/KY 1247 in Burnside as crews will be performing highway lighting upgrades.
Work is expected to last eight weeks.
Drivers are reminded to exercise heightened caution while traveling through the area. Slow down. Remove distractions. Watch for workers.
The starting date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions athttp://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
