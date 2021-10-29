Around this time of year, many associate red and green lights with decorating for Christmas festivities. For Eubank citizens, their new red and green lights will be an early Christmas present from the state.
On Friday, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office announced that work has begun on a traffic signal at the U.S. 27-Ky. 70 intersection.
Information from the Transportation Cabinet said that right-hand turning lanes will be added to both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 27.
“Motorists should expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures during the next six weeks as crews work to install and activate the new traffic signals and turn lanes,” a press release said.
The traffic light was a hard-won victory for Eubank residents, who have been seeking a signal there for decades in an effort to make the intersection safer.
That intersection has long been considered one of the most dangerous intersections in the county, with numerous fatal wrecks occurring.
After the January deaths of two Waynesburg sisters, Barbara and Diane Haste, KYTC announced it would transform the intersection into a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT).
The RCUT would block direct access from the east and west sides of Ky. 70 and create a system in which Ky. 70 drivers trying to cross U.S. 27 needed to turn right onto 27, drive through a 650-foot long turning lane, then turn left back onto U.S. 27 and drive another 650 feet to get to the other entrance of Ky. 70.
This system would slow down traffic crossing U.S. 27 and reduce the number of "inputs" -- the directions in which a driver had to watch for other vehicles -- in order to cross.
However, before the RCUT could be installed, a July wreck claimed the life of 19-year-old Somerset resident Carlee Whitis.
After that wreck Eubank residents renewed pleas to the state to put in a traffic light instead of the RCUT.
Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks helped organize a town hall meeting between residents, elected officials and KYTC officials, in which KYTC representatives trying to explain whey they felt an RCUT would be the safest alternative were shouted down by emotional residents who said they wanted a traffic light – a system they were more familiar with.
A week after that meeting, Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray announced that the intersection would get a signal rather than an RCUT.
