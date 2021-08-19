In April, a fire destroyed the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team headquarters. Along with it, trucks, equipment — all claimed by the blaze. However, one very important thing remained intact.
A piece of steel from the World Trade Center North Tower, claimed after September 11, 2001.
The steel beam has been part of a 9/11 memorial at the Special Response Team (SRT) headquarters at 123 Stigall Drive in Somerset for about three years now, when the first remembrance service to that most infamous date in American history was held locally.
But this year is different. This year is significant — the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
And the piece of metal which emerged from that tragic scene in New York City surviving a blaze here in Somerset only seems a little symbolic of the American people carrying on.
“One of the things that stuck out through the whole demolition process is that the steel is not to be touched by equipment,” said Doug Baker, SRT Chief. “To a lot of us on our team, it’s almost a living, breathing thing.”
That “demolition process” involves tearing down the burnt-out SRT building; Baker expects it to be done before this year’s ceremony so as not to be an eyesore. But the memorial will still take place on the same grounds, and the opportunity to see and feel the steel beam for one’s self will still be available.
“The piece of steel that we have is one of the few in the state of Kentucky, and it means so much to us as well as to the community — we’d like to get the knowledge out there that the memorial is there,” said Baker. “It’s open to the public. People can touch that steel.”
And people can do that at any time, added Baker, not just on September 11.
“It still belongs to the Port Authority of New York,” he said. “We were granted access to it as long as it was left open to the public, not put back somewhere where people can’t get to it. We’re trying to spread the word about it, that it’s there.”
Even the SRT itself has roots in what took place on 9/11, observed Baker.
“(September 11, 2001) affected my life, my wife’s, my family’s and all of our team members; 9/11 was one of the main reasons that our team was formed, in case there was another terrorist attack for some reason, that there would be first responders out there trained to try to do what we could until we could get federal or state agencies involved to try to help,” he said.
This year’s 20th anniversary memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 11 at the SRT headquarters site on Stigall drive at 8:30 a.m. Parking is available in the Mellow Mushroom parking lot, and shuttles will be available for those who need it.
Baker said local dignitaries will speak, and although he couldn’t confirm the person just yet, he said they’re working on getting a member of the military who was at the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building on 9/11 to come and speak at the event.
Representatives from Horse Soldier Bourbon would have attended, but will be at another function in New York that day, noted Baker.
The ceremony will also feature the presentation of the colors, the playing of “Taps,” and bagpipers, said Baker. He noted that it’s a joint civilian-military first responders ceremony.
With news about the Taliban dominating headlines, the echoes of the terrorism that took place on 9/11 ring loud in the American consciousness. Current events are a reminder to remain “vigilant,” noted Baker, and taking time to reflect and honor those who put themselves in danger to help others that day is an important way to get in the right mindset.
“It’s a sad time, but at the same time, it’s a time to go back and remember what happened on that day,” said Baker. “In the first responder and the military world, to almost all of us, 9/11 is a sacred day. It’s not for celebration or something like that. It’s more of a remembrance of what we lost that day and what we gained that day. The patriotism that we showed after 9/11, especially in the times that we have now, I wish we could have part of that back, but not due to the circumstances (that caused it).”
