The local Humane Society and the Pulaski County Animal Shelter report a significant uptick in strays being taken in.
The uptick has been characterized as unseasonal and likely not caused by the pandemic.
Margarite Arnold of the Humane Society said the recent numbers are quite alarming.
“This is the worst year ever. Lost dogs. Over population of dogs, cats, and kittens. I’ve been doing rescue in this community for 19 years, and I have never seen it this bad,” said Arnold.
Arnold could not point to a definitive reason for the increase, but noted a growing concern of pet-owners not prioritizing the reproductive health of their furry friend.
Said Arnold, “I think it’s an irresponsibility of people mainly and not getting them spayed or neutered. We kind of expected some situations during COVID, but that’s really not the situation now.”
Long offering sterilization services to pet owners, the Human Society reports difficulty in seeing people attend their scheduled appointments.
“We do a low-cost spay/neuter clinic a couple of times a month, and the number of people who register for it and just don’t bother to show up with their pets is really disgusting. and then six months later they call ‘I got all these kittens, I need you to take them!’” said Arnold.
Arnold also cites confusion about the difference between the animal shelter and the Humane Society.
The animal shelter will take in feral animals who can have behavioral or physical problems. The Human Society typically only takes in animals who are ready to be adopted.
The animal shelter, though able to take in far more animals than the Human Society can take, is unable to take in all animals brought through their doors and also sees massive over-crowding. For example, a particularly busy day may see 35 stray cats brought in.
Arnold also talked about the prevalence of cat colonies,
Cat colonies form when a clowder of feral mothers and kittens overtake an area with a high density of food sources and water. Left unattended, these colonies can quickly explode in population which can negatively impacts the environment.
“There are colonies of cats everywhere,” said Arnold. “We feed 15-18 colonies a day around the city.”
Arnold claims that the best way to deal with these colonies is to control them rather than to try to remove them.
“We trap and neuter as many as we can. You need to manage colonies. There’s no good in moving them out, because another one will just move in. You need to get them altered so they can live there safely. and they do help with rodents and snakes, but it’s an ongoing problem,” Arnold said.
Ultimately, what the people of Somerset can do to help decrease the stray population is to spay or neuter their pet and to adopt rescue animals.
