"We're not here today just to decorate graves. We're here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American."
Saturday marked the annual observance of Wreaths Across America here in Pulaski County, with the adornments being placed on headstones standing straight and tall across the Mill Springs National Cemetery in far western Pulaski County.
As Megan Damron, Area Coordinator for Wreaths Across America noted above, the spirit of the occasion is about paying tribute to those who have served their country in the United States Armed Forces. Each branch of the U.S. military is recognized by having local members of the armed forces place a fir wreath to symbolically remember all those who are serving or have served.
That includes wreaths for the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Coast, Merchant Marines, and the newest branch, Space Force, as well as those individuals identified as POW (Prisoners of War) or MIA (Missing in Action).
"These individuals have never returned to their families or homes," said Damron of those recognized by that latter wreath — 93,129 in all, from all service branches.
And despite cold and windy conditions on Saturday morning, a healthy-sized number of citizens came out to honor their nation's military veterans.
"To our children — and we have tons of them here today, which is wonderful — we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy today have actually not been free," said Damron. "They have come with a price, and someday, you may have to pay that yourself."
Damron thanked the veterans who were present, as well as paying appreciation to those passed on.
"These men and women are part of the best-trained, best-equipped forces in the world," she said. "We honor them and their families for the sacrifices that they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice."
She added that those who placed wreaths on graves were encouraged to say the service member's name aloud and take a moment to thank them privately. "It's a small act that goes a long way toward keeping their memory alive."
American Legion Post 38 Chaplain Clarance Floyd offered a prayer at the start of the ceremony, and also introduced the 21-gun salute at its conclusion and the playing of "Taps." The Post 38 Honor Guard took part in performing these actions, as well as the placing of the wreaths for the military branches. Embry Winkfein sang the National Anthem, and the Pulaski County High School Junior ROTC presented the colors of the U.S. flag.
"We're just so thankful that on a cold, windy day like this, people still come and remember us," Floyd told the Commonwealth Journal. "That's the whole thing we're here for, is memory, as we honor those people who died for our freedom."
Wreaths Across America is a national event started in 2007 with the ceremony performed at noon all on the same day all over the United States, including in overseas cemeteries for American soldiers.
Damon was pleased with the turnout, which she called "amazing" following Saturday's ceremony.
"I've been involved since 2008, and I've been coordinating it for the last two years, and this is the most volunteers that we've had out here," she said. "We had about 550 live wreaths that were delivered from Wreaths Across America, and we had so many volunteers, we were done (placing them) in about 45 minutes. It's wonderful to see all these people come out and support the mission and thank our veterans."
