Tomorrow (Saturday), Mill Springs Cemetery will have live wreaths decorating the grave sites of fallen soldiers to commemorate the sacrifice made by them for American Freedom.
The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. where those in attendance, including many veterans, will take the wreaths and place them various sites. Following the decorating, there will be a 30-minute ceremony at noon under the flag pole affectionately named “Up on the Hill” in which Southwestern High School’s ROTC will present the colors.
Local American Legion Post 38 color guard will lead a 21-gun salute followed by a rendition of “Taps.”
Embry Winkfein is charged with singing the national anthem.
Refreshments will be also served in the pavilion with cookies donated by the Somerset Rotary Club and cocoa donated from Baxter’s Coffee.
Wreath’s Across America is not unique to Pulaski County. In fact it’s a national event with the ceremony performed at noon all on the same day at every national ceremony in the United States, including in overseas cemeteries for American soldiers.
Special wreaths adorned with the American flag will be dedicated by each branch of the United States military, including wreaths dedicated to those missing in action and prisoners of war.
Megan Damron is the Local Coordinator for Mill Springs Wreaths Across America, and while this is only her second year running it she estimates her time with Wreaths Across America to have initiated around 2008.
She feels passionately of the meaning of the event, and was proud of the number of wreaths purchased this year—550. About 175 wreaths are made for specific headstones and the remaining 325 will be placed by attendees who choose where to place them, and will follow the Wreaths Across America recommendation: that each person says the fallen soldier’s name aloud as they place the wreath on their resting place.
Though 550 wreaths is certainly an impressive feat—the highest number at Mill Springs since Damron’s involvement—there are 4,500 grave sites at Mill Springs, and Damron’s ultimate goal is that each grave site will one day be adorned with a wreath.
“We hope to at least grow our number of wreaths every year,” said Damron. “That’s creating awareness… contributing to the mission to remember, honor, and teach.”
Though Damron serves an important role, she underlines the number of hands it takes to get the event running. According to Damron, “The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary has been INSTRUMENTAL.” She chalks up the increased enthusiasm for the event to awareness brought by the Auxiliary.
“The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary has several fund raisers throughout the year,” said Damron. “They’re a significant fundraiser for the event.”
Damron holds the event in high regard and sees its significance as a teaching tool for the importance of freedom.
“[My father] is a veteran,” she said. “He was in the Navy. Freedom to me is the sacrifices these people make day in and day out so that you and I can live here in America and be free to choose and free to do what we want to do. To me Freedom is something that we should not take lightly. It does come at a cost. These 4,500 grave stones here at Mill Springs National Cemetery, that is the sacrifice right there. That is the cost… We must teach the upcoming generation the value of our veterans and the value of freedom and what they mean to the freedom that we have.”
While wreaths are no longer for sale this year, people are still free to donate and can already purchase wreaths for next year.
