An early morning wreck caused damage to the traffic lights at Light No. 6 on U.S. 27, leading to a change of the traffic pattern at that intersection until repairs can be made.
The driver in that wreck, Joshua Hines, 27, of Eubank, needed to be extricated from his vehicle by the Somerset Fire Department. He was transported by EMS to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for his injuries.
An LCRH spokesperson stated that Hines was transferred to another hospital and was in stable condition.
The accident took place shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Somerset Police Department reported that Hines was operating a 2002 GMC Sonoma when he struck the support pole for the signals at Light No. 6.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday that motorists should take caution at the intersection, which involves the Tradewind shopping area and the north Hardee’s location.
The Transportation Cabinet stated, “Stop signs are being installed at Tradewind Center and Hardee’s limiting traffic to right turns only onto U.S. 27. Left and U-turn movements from all approaches are prohibited. Through movements from the side street/commercial entrances are also prohibited. Restrictions at this intersection will remain in place until all repairs have been made to the traffic signal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.