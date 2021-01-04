Two Waynesburg residents died Monday night as the result of a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in Eubank, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Marcus Harrison reported that he responded to the call at about 5:50 p.m. and found two vehicles blocking the intersection, with beer cans lying around.
Inside a Green Ford pick-up was Barbara Haste, 45, and Diane Haste, 48. Both were later declared deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office, according to the sheriff's office.
Harrison arrested Philip Hall, 39, of Eubank, who was driving the other vehicle, a white Toyota pick-up truck, and charged him with operating a vehicle under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment, and failure to use child restraint device in vehicle. Harrison said a 7-year-old child was in the Hall vehicle.
Kentucky State Police is working the accident reconstruction and death investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The Commonwealth Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.
