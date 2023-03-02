A Thursday afternoon wreck along South Ky. 1247 saw three people flown out for treatment of their injuries.
According to David Cornett, Chief of the Ferguson Police Department, which worked the accident, at 1:36 p.m., units were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Elihu Cabin Hollow Road and South Ky. 1247.
Upon arrival, it was learned that a Toyota Highlander operated by Robert Crabtree, 53, of Somerset, was attempting to pull out from Elihu Cabin Hollow Road and across the northbound lanes of Ky. 1247, according to Cornett.
In doing so, the Toyota pulled into the path of an oncoming northbound Chevrolet Impala, operated by Joy R. Mounce, 39, of Nancy, according to Cornett.
As a result of the collision between the two vehicles, the Toyota hit a guardrail and continued northbound and ended up at the intersection of South Ky. 1247 and Ky. 914, leaving the road and striking some signs, and ultimately going over an embankment and striking a fence, according to Cornett.
There was a passenger in the Impala, a David Mounce, noted Cornett, who was also injured in the accident.
The injured parties were all flown out by helicopter for treatment of injuries, though Cornett wasn't sure where they were taken.
The scene was cleared shortly before 3 p.m.
Ferguson Police were assisted at the scene by the Ferguson Fire Department and the Somerset Police Department, noted Cornett.
