A three-vehicle collision that shut down the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday afternoon has resulted in one death.
No details about the victim are available yet, but Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed that there was one death that took place as a result of the wreck.
Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, said that his unit responded to the scene to make sure that a tractor trailer involved in the wreck wasn't leaking anything hazardous. There was no such issue, so the SRT team left early.
Baker could confirm that the truck was from Tennessee, and that the other two vehicles involved were a 2022 Ford pick-up and a 2003 Silver Buick. He said that the call came in regarding the wreck at 2:12 p.m.
The Cumberland Parkway was shut down following the wreck, and traffic was diverted onto old Ky. 80. However, because of work being done on the bridge near Lee's Ford Marina taking it down to one lane, that slowed traffic considerably. Baker said that as he understood it, the bridge was temporarily opened back up to traffic to help ease the congestion.
Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement is working the accident and has not been able to provide information to the Commonwealth Journal as of yet. Somerset Fire, Somerset Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Somerset-Fire EMS, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet all assisted at the scene.
The Commonwealth Journal will have more details once they are made available.
