A World War II veteran was honored Friday by being presented with a Quilt of Valor at his residence, Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Robert Howard Erp, who will be 97 in November, was given a Somerset-made Quilt of Valor by Hospice of Lake Cumberland Chaplain Tim Ogle.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation, Ogle explained, is a national organization that has given more than 160,000 quilts to veterans across the nation. The organization seeks to honor service members and veterans who have been “touched by war.”
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank you and comfort you,” Ogle told Erp. “We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve, whether in a time of crisis or in a time of peace.”
The quilt was pieced together by Lois Mounce, and was quilted by Suzanne Hawks.
Erp accepted the quilt calmly, only noting that it was heavy when it was placed in his lap.
Family and friends were on hand for the presentation, including son Michael Erp and daughter-in-law Libby Erp.
Libby Erp pointed to a shadowbox that contained all of Robert’s medals, including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Army records indicate that Robert Erp, who was a Private First Class in the 253rd Regiment and 63rd Infantry Division between 1944 and 1946, received those metals for his actions on April 4, 1945.
During a battle in Untergriesheim, Germany, as German soldiers and tanks advanced on his company’s position, “Private First Class Erp immediately began using his automatic rifle, and drawing the enemy fire on himself, enabling the remainder of his platoon to continue digging in.”
Even though he was wounded in the attack, he continued to fire on the tank until it was forced to withdraw.
Michael Erp said a shell of some kind landed behind the group of men, and his father ended up with shrapnel in his shoulder.
As harrowing as the situation was, Michael said his father often tells a humorous story connected to it.
The soldiers were coming up over a ridge and could see a “peaceful little village in the valley below.”
As soon as Erp and fellow soldiers came over that ridge, however, the peaceful village “exploded” with German soldiers and tanks coming out.
Michael Erp said his father told him the tanks just burst through the buildings.
As Michale Erp explained, “The funny part is, at that point the Germans were retreating. The war was going well [for the Allies], but [Robert] said they got in the habit of scrounging for artifacts – a face razor, or of course a pistol if you could get it – but any kind of artifact that was German-made.
“He said word got out through the men that if the Germans captured you with that, that they’d just kill you on sight. So when those tanks came out of that village, and they started digging in, his description was all that stuff went raining out of the sky. The guys were digging in their knapsacks and getting rid of all the things they’d collect as they travelled around.”
Michael Erp said the family really appreciated the Quilt of Valor, and said he knew a lot of work went into making it.
However, he added that his father, like many of his generation, didn’t often talk about what happened during their time of service.
“Something like this [quilt presentation] in his younger days would have made him extremely self-conscious. He doesn’t do awards,” Michael Erp said.
