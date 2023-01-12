The 30th edition of Master Musicians Festival will have a distinctly Kentucky flavor — headlined by one of the commonwealth’s most iconic country artists.
As announced Thursday night at a special event at the Virginia Theater, Wynonna Judd will be the featured act at this year’s Master Musicians Festival (MMF), to be held July 13-15, featuring 24 acts across a total of four stages.
That’s three days instead of the normal two for the annual outdoor music event held at Festival Field behind Somerset Community College. That’s because, for the three-decade milestone that MMF is celebrating this year, they’re calling back to the early roots of the festival when there was a third night devoted to music more in the classical vein — and welcoming the Louisville Orchestra to town on Thursday of that week.
It’s all part of what might be one of the most diverse and compelling MMF line-ups in years — even though almost every one hails from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“We just wanted to do something special that our community could be proud of,” said Tiffany Finley, MMF’s Executive Director. “... We wanted to make it diverse and go back to our roots and make sure that we are honoring different types of genres.
“We wanted to have a headliner that we we didn’t have to sell, that we didn’t have to explain to people who they were,” she added. “I think Wynona is a household name. I would say even most high-schoolers would know who she is.”
A native of Ashland, Ky., Judd was famously part of a longtime duo with her mother Naomi — The Judds (in addition to sister Ashley being a successful Hollywood actress). Naomi passed away in April of 2022, but Wynonna Judd has continued on tour without her. Carrying “The Judds: The Final Tour” into 2023, Judd is performing with the likes of Brandi Carlile and Kentucky’s own Tyler Childers.
The Country Music Hall of Fame member has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, holding multiple gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA. A five-time Grammy Award winner and New York Times Bestselling Author, Judd is the recipient of more than 60 top industry awards, countless charting singles and 21 No. 1 hits including “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”
“We’ve been talking about (booking Judd) for many years, and that’s almost what happened last year and it kind of fell through,” said Finley. “But everything happens for a reason, and for us to honor her for our 30th, it just makes sense. She’s someone who has paved the way for Kentucky musicians. When I was young, it made me proud that (the Judds were) from Kentucky. ... She’s back out there with a resurgence of popularity.”
Another iconic Kentucky act offers something MMF has had very little of over the years — hip-hop music. Nappy Roots met at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green in the ‘90s, and the Grammy-nominated group has turned out a number of hits like “Po’ Folks,” “Awnaw,” and “Roun’ the Globe.”
“I don’t know when (the last time was) we had a hip-hop (performer),” said Finley. “I think it’s great. That was kind of the last spot we filled, and we were thinking about different Kentucky artists, and one of our board members was like, ‘How about Nappy Roots?’ and it was just the easiest booking. We reached out the next day, and they were like ‘Yep, we’re in,’ and I was like, ‘Awesome!’
“People my age, Nappy Roots was the biggest thing going when we were early college age,” she added. “There will be one more act before Wynonna after them, and just that spot, getting the crowd hyped, I think it’s going to be a really cool moment.”
In the 1990s and 2000s, an indoor evening with classical music offerings kicked off the MMF weekend, but that went away over time. This year, however, the music of the masters will once again be part of Master Musicians Festival — both with Somerset resident and trained operatic performer Amanda Balltrip part of the regular festival line-up, and the Louisville Orchestra making at stop at The Center for Rural Development July 13 as part of a statewide tour via a $4.3 million appropriation from the Kentucky General Assembly.
“We wanted to do a throwback to the Classical Night, and we couldn’t figure out what made sense, so we added Amanda Balltrip to the line-up to honor that,” said Finley. “Then this whole opportunity with the Louisville orchestra just kind of fell in our laps, basically. We were like, how serendipitous is that?
“We were toying around with the idea of doing a special performance with an orchestra on stage, and maybe include one of our alumni artists to do a performance with them, but once you start digging into that, it’s very hard to pull off, just because it takes a lot of time for them to set up,” she added, noting that the cost of getting an orchestra was typically prohibitive. “I had mentioned the idea to (MMF alum) Ben Sollee’s manager up in Louisville, and he let me know that the Louisville orchestra has received a grant to go into rural communities to put on performances.”
It didn’t appear at first that the Louisville Orchestra would be available at the time MMF would be held, and MMF saw Balltrip’s inclusion as at least giving a nod to the classical side of things, but things worked out after all, and the grant will allow them to perform a free concert the night before MMF gets into full swing. Complete details about the performance are still in progress at this point, noted Finley, but 750 free tickets will be made available soon on MMF’s website through a separate ticket on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning February 1. (A weekend pass to the Master Musicians Festival does not include admission to the orchestra performance.)
“(The Center) is the perfect place to have it,” said Finley. “I can foresee a lot of bands and school groups taking advantage of seeing this in their town. Their grant is completely in line with our mission to bring arts and culture to our area where it’s not otherwise readily available.”
Every year, the festival has a break-out performer it seems, and Finley wondered if it might not be Wilmore, Ky., native Abby Hamilton this time around. Hamilton has been at MMF before but not with her full band, and Finley sees “the sky is the limit for her.” Hamilton has actually opened on the road for Judd before.
Finley also mentioned eastern Kentucky singer-songwriter Brit Taylor, as being “awesome,” and observed that it’s a strong year in particular for female performers at MMF.
“Those girls are going to be the talk of the festival,” said Finley.
MMF’s full 30th-anniversary lineup includes Wynonna, Ian Noe, Nappy Roots, Louisville Orchestra, Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays, Abby Hamilton, Brit Taylor, Brother Smith, Producing a Kind Generation, Girl Tones, Scott T. Smith, Swift Silver, Rye Davis, Jordan Foster Family & Co., Corduroy Brown, Shades of Raven, Vanwinkle & The Spirits, Rachel Crowe, Nat Myers, Moonlight Mile, Amanda Balltrip, Jonathan New’s Kids Country Jam, Hannah Howard, the Young Songwriter Panel — featuring Justin Foster, Spenser Johns, Evan McMillian, Ireland Owens, Phoebe White and Jadan Trammell.
Only two artists on the line-up this year are not residents of Kentucky — but Corduroy Brown is from right over the border in Huntington, West Virginia, and Spenser Johns lives in Indianapolis, with plenty of family down here in the Bluegrass State.
“All in all, we are 99 percent Kentuckian this year, which makes us so proud,” said Finley.
She said that Sundy Best’s Nick Jamerson — “The GOAT of Kentucky music right now,” as she put it — will be the headliner for Friday night this year, and will move from his own set into a special tribute set with Brother Smith honoring great performers from MMF’s past for the 30th festival.
“He just deserves that headlining spots; he’s paved the way for so many of these younger Kentucky artists to be able to do what they’re doing now,” said Finley. “I’ve already sent (Jamerson and Brother Smith) every poster from the last 29 years and they are curating a tribute set to our festival. I can see them up there doing John Prine and Counting Crows and Willie Nelson songs, all the headliners and notable acts we’ve had over the years. I know they’ll make it really special.”
The festival will also pay special tribute to anyone who has served as a member of the organization’s all-volunteer board of directors over the last three decades. And parents, never fear: Children 12 and younger are still admitted free with a ticket-holding adult, and kids’ country jam activities will abound thanks to native Somerset musician and friend of MMF Jonathan New.
General Admission tickets are now on sale at www.mastermusiciansfestival.org.
“As we prepare to celebrate 30 years of the Master Musicians Festival, I can’t help but think about what we are leaving behind for future generations and the impact we are having on the Kentucky music industry,” MMF President Julie Harris said. “We pour our hearts and souls into creating a one-of-a-kind musical experience every year, an experience in which you can celebrate an artist you know and love and discover a host of artists you may have never heard before, all in one of the most beautiful outdoor venues in Kentucky. This is MMF’s legacy. And we are all grateful for the opportunity to play a small role in its long-standing history.”
