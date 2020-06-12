Not even the coronavirus can stop the entrepreneurial potential of our youth.
On Thursday, the 2020 winner of the local YEA! (Young Entrepreneurs Academy) program was chosen. Students from high school and junior high develop their own business concepts — along with sophisticated business plans — and present them to a panel of investors.
The winner gets a college scholarship, $1,000 in investment money, and a chance to move on to a higher national and international level of the YEA! program competition.
"This was our best year yet," said program manager Farrah Dobbs, who noted that it was Pulaski County's seventh year participating with YEA!. "I hate to say that (considering the quality over the years), but we started out with eight students this year and graduated all eight. Usually two or three or even up to 50 percent drop out. It was a really strong group this year."
And a group that faced unexpected challenges along the way. Normally, students undergo a rigorous course over the period of several months — now a 21-week program, previously almost 30 — but because of the restrictions on gatherings resulting from the COVID-19 scare, classes had to be halted earlier than planned.
Fortunately, the youth already had their business plans, prepared PowerPoint presentations, and a number of other preparations ready. Dobbs and fellow co-program manager Delores Dalton hadn't met with the group since March, but was able to get in a practice last week before the presentation at the Somerset Energy Center Thursday — moved from the usual location at Somerset Community College, again, due to coronavirus restrictions.
"It went fantastic," said Dobbs of the presentation. "I wouldn't have wanted to be in (the investor panel's) place, for sure. We had 12 of the top investors as panelists. I can't even imagine trying to pick a winner out of what we had.
That winner turned out the be Northern Middle eighth-grader Lily Hamilton, 14, whose business was called Green Bling.
"It's fully-recycled jewelry," said Dobbs. "She gets scrap glass and hand blows those into beads and makes jewelry to help out the ecosystem."
Hamilton, who is preparing to enter Pulaski County High School next year, was elated to be named the winner for 2020.
"I knew I had a chance but I didn't think it was 100 percent," said Hamilton.
Hamilton uses a hand-blowing torch to turn her finds into beautiful wearable accessories. She hadn't much experience with the equipment before but when she came up with the business idea, she went to learn how to use the torch.
"It was fun," she said.
For her efforts, she won the $1,000 in investment from the panel, a scholarship to Campbellsville University, and the chance to go on to Rochester, NY to represent the local YEA! program,
"I'm looking forward to seeing all the investors there and hoping they can invest money into my business," she said, "and also seeing all the other businesses."
Second place was high school junior Gabe Cruse with Dragged Out ATV, which makes custom aluminum fuel tanks for recreational vehicles. He'll fill in for Hamilton if she can't go to Rochester for some reason, said Dobbs.
Sadly, it was the last year for Dalton, who has been a key figure in the program and mentor fo the students over the years. Dobbs will take over as sole program manager next year.
The course involves field trips, guest speakers on subjects ranging from tax designations to insurance, and helping the students develop tools like websites and business cards.
"They have everything an adult entrepreneur would have," said Dobbs. "We teach them how to start up their own business, so it's a really cool program."
