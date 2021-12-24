Yes, Santa Claus, there is a Virginia.
For some time now, those traveling along East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset have surely noticed the work being done at the venerable Virginia Cinema. The downtown movie house, which once stood alongside the late, great Kentucky Theatre in being the place to explore the magic of Hollywood in rural Somerset, shut its doors in 1994.
Efforts have been made by various parties over the years to bring it back into operation in some form or another, but most plans could never quite get off the ground. However, in October of last year, the City of Somerset purchased the building with an eye toward making it part of Mayor Alan Keck's plan to revitalize downtown Somerset with events and attractions.
"This is one more step in fulfilling our broader vision to light up Somerset with music and art and bring people together in community celebration," said Keck this week in addressing the work being done on the Virginia.
In April, the City of Somerset officially announced its plans for the Virginia as an events venue for live entertainment — and, possibly, the showing of some movies as well. But a lot had to be done to get the building into that shape after having fallen into disrepair. During the time it was sitting empty and unused part of its roof collapsed, causing massive damage to the interior furnishings.
A push to remove hazardous materials from the building began in the spring of 2018, which allowed the space to be usable enough for audiences to attend two performances from the Blackbird Dance Theatre – one in September 2018 and one exactly a year later – as well as a screening of “Casablanca” on a bare back wall during a June 2018 Block Party hosted by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
"The Virginia was simply a shell of its old self when this project started," said Keck. "Thankfully it had been fully cleaned out and a new roof installed, giving us a blank canvas on which to work. The building needed to be further secured structurally, and that work has been completed.
"New floors have been poured, a custom stage built, the second floor balcony has been reconstructed, and walls are going up, transforming this building into a venue everyone will enjoy," he added.
In fact, the city is "slightly ahead of schedule" with its $2.29 million fixer-upper project, noted the mayor, currently about 70 percent complete.
"We continue to make tremendous progress with the historic Virginia renovation," he said. " ... Age is certainly a challenge, as this building will soon be 100 years old. However, we’ve been really pleased with the work that’s been done thus far. The biggest challenge was creating a plan to make The Virginia financially viable. We’re thankful that challenge was met head-on in the beginning by establishing The Virginia as a live entertainment venue."
Having such a facility in place would allow Somerset to become more of a nighttime destination spot, with citizens about to go out and have dinner at a downtown restaurant before going on to attend a show at the Virginia.
It would also function as an event space, that could conceivably be rented out for those in need of such a set-up.
Before the city's most recent progress, the building had been in the hands of the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation (DSDC), which had sought another party to operate the theater. The City of Somerset purchased the Virginia property from them for only a dollar — but like with so many twists seen on that cinema's screen over the year, their were strings attached: Keck noted at the October 2020 meeting where the purchase was announced that the city was accepting the deed because it's agreeing to do something with the property. If they decided not to, then ownership would return to DSDC.
The Downtown Somerset Development Corporation board of directors agreed in September 2020 to hand over the property with the understanding that the building’s use would be restricted to arts, entertainment and historical purposes.
Keck said they're hopeful that they'll be able to have an open house sometime this spring, and that the new-look Virginia will be hosting its first shows in late spring or early summer.
"The broad-based and nearly universal support for this project has been humbling," said Keck. "I join the city council and all those who helped keep this dream alive in my excitement to see The Virginia come back to life."
