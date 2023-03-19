Students from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) recently went on a “Cool Business” field trip to Dairy Queen, for a behind the scenes look at what it takes to operate the business.
YEA! is an 18-week program that teaches students how to launch and run their own real businesses. During the class, students will learn how to create a business; complete market research and develop a business plan; work one-on-one with business mentors and graphic designers; attend field trips to learn from local entrepreneurs; pitch their ideas at a “Shark Tank”-style investor panel presentation to win real start-up funds; take part in a trade show; and graduate from the program with lifelong leadership and business skills.
Daniel Cheshire, owner of our local Dairy Queen restaurants, shared tips about breaking into the industry, how to overcome challenges and what skills it takes to keep business growing.
“I’m happy to do whatever I can to help young entrepreneurs develop their leadership skills and help guide them toward the path to success,” said Cheshire. “Our company is so excited to have these talented young entrepreneurs visit with us. YEA! provides a terrific opportunity for the young people in our community.”
To date, the Chamber has handed out over $71,000 to aspiring entrepreneurs who have graduated from the YEA! Program. The Chamber of Commerce has also awarded eight full scholarships to winners of this program to Campbellsville University. The calculated value of those scholarships is in excess of $775,000 dollars.
For more information on YEA!, please contact Program Manager Reci Shook at 606-425-8790, or visit www.somersetpulaskichamber.com for more information.
