Shark Tank is a business reality television series that premiered nearly 14 years ago. Shark Tank shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of five venture capitalists, who decide whether to invest in their companies.
On Thursday night, in the Somerset City Council chambers, 11 local young entrepreneurs presented their business ventures to the public and a local Investors Panel. The young entrepreneurs competed for funding that could enable them to get their ideas off the ground and running. Also, the winner of this year's program was awarded a four-year college scholarship.
Contestants (with their respective business names) competing in this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy was AJ Holland (Holland Flight Simulators), Ella Reed (A Better Bag Co.), Gavin Epperson (Epperson Books), Jacob Bates (Spicy Ginga Hot), Joseph Strehl (Spicy Ginga Hot), Morgan Somerlott (Morgan’s Just Desserts), Levi Brainard (Sweet Maple Co.), Lacy Johnson (Lacy’s Mobile Petting Zoo), Jaylen Jaggers (Jee’s Accessories), Gabriella Floyd (Adopt-a-Dessert), and Madelyn Cheng (Mocha’s Munchies).
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is presented by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority.
The Investor Panel was comprised of prominent local business people that included Chris Girdler, SPEDA; Ally Vanhook, Bondtech; Shawn Daugherty, Citizens National Bank; Donnie Slagle, Toyotetsu (TTAI); Leah Taylor, Cumberland Lake Shell; Barrett Harris, Team Modern; David Morris, Modern Systems, Inc.; Mike Whitaker, Eagle Realty & Development; Robert Parker, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital; Paul Hoffman, Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships; Angie Brown, EHA CPA's; Michael Laxton, United Cumberland Bank; and Jessica Renner, Lake Cumberland Recovery.
Each young entrepreneur pitched their business plans in front of the Investor Panel and a large audience. Based on the appeal and merit of the student’s business plans and presentations, the local Investor Panel will determine the amount of funds to allocate to each business. After hearing all 10 presentations, each Young Entrepreneur business was award $1,000 apiece.
Southwestern High school junior Lacy Johnson, age 16, was named the overall winner of the contest by the Investor Panel. Johnson's business, Lacy's Mobile Petting Zoo, was based on renting out a variety of petting animals for parties, gatherings, nursing homes, and other special events.
Lacy has always had a love for furry animals and she had always shared her animals with other people in the past.
"Everyone always asked me if they could borrow my animals for a party or something and I would take the animals to them," Johnson explained. "My mom wanted me to start the business and she said it'd be a great idea. So, I finally decided to start doing it."
Each of the contestants dedicated three hours per week for 18 weeks, developing their business plan with the help of instructors Dan Cheshire and Mark Brenzel. Each young entrepreneur was assigned a mentor to help them develop a business plan, financial strategies, marketing plans, selling, and operations.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy mentors this year were Megan Damron, Truist Bank; Lisa Phelps, Transamerica Agency; Steven Booth, Edward Jones Investors; James England, United Cumberland Bank; Amy Stroud, Forcht Broadcasting; Doug Hutton, South Kentucky RECC; Allison Cross, First Southern National Bank; Miranda Lyons, Prosperity Real Estate; Carole Jean Whittington, Mind Your Autistic Brain; Timothy Phelps, Keller Williams Commonwealth Realty; and Jennifer Bates, ProTrade Hardware & BBQ Supply.
Johnson credited her mentor, Lisa Phelps, in helping coming up with a solid business plan and presentation. Johnson also hopes to be involved with animals as she continues her education.
"My mentor helped me make my business plan and she actually came up with the idea about taking my animals to nursing homes, because I didn't really think of that," Johnson explained. "[With the scholarship awarded] I thought about being a veterinarian, because I love animals."
Somerset-Pulaski County Executive Director Bobby Clue was beyond thrilled about how the Young Entrepreneurs Academy has grown over the past 10 years.
"When [former Chamber President] Leah Taylor came to us and challenged the chamber to have more educational programs, we did a nationwide search and we landed on the Young Entrepreneurs Academy in Rochester, New York," Clue remarked. "The closest chapter of the program was in Danville, so went to them to find out about their program. They told us it'll be the hardest thing you ever do, but it'll also be the most rewarding thing that you ever do.
"We came back and we said, 'we're gonna do this.' I don't know how, we don't really have the money in the budget, but I think we can get it," Clue recalled. "We don't really know how to go about recruiting these kids, but we're going to find them. We don't know exactly who will help us, but we're going to go out and shake the trees to find out."
The local Chamber project has grown tremendously over a period of a decade, and it has produced some successful young entrepreneurs over the years. Three former Young Entrepreneurs Academy winners addressed the audience, prior to Thursday's competition, and they each told how the program had helped in their careers and life.
"It was a real learning curve the first couple of years, but we have got this down to a very fine science by year number 10," Clue said. "I believe that the reason that it's successful is because we have proven results. These kids put together a real business plan that they can walk into any bank in this state and they can ask for money and can get a loan.
"I really think that the success of this program is completely based upon the people that are involved in this and the success of the students that finish the program," Clue added. "It's an 18-week program and it is not for the faint of heart – every Tuesday night for 18 weeks."
Prior to this year the young entrepreneurs had to come up with $395 to compete, which made it tough to recruit new contestants. However, this year Toyotetsu (TTAI) paid for all the contestants' entry fees.
"This year we had Toyotetsu come on board, which really made our jobs easier by actually picking up the tab for all the students for the cost of the program," Clue exclaimed, "Because Toyotetsu did that, it was a game changer.
"We were able to recruit a completely different way in the schools this year," Clue explained. "I could tell them this year it's free. We were able to pick and choose the absolute 'best of the best'. Now we can get the best kids possible. I think every year, leading up to this year, we've always said this is the last year we going to try this (project). Now, we're like this project may last another 20 or 30 years from now. This is a legacy project now."
AJ Holland (Holland Flight Simulators) was named the runner-up on Thursday night. Holland would represent the local chapter if the winner was not able to fill their obligations, which includes advancing to the next competition level in Rochester, New York.
The money awarded to each of the participating young entrepreneurs was made possible by donations from several local businesses. The winning scholarships were made possible by Somerset Community College and Campbellsville University. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy project manager was Reci Shook.
