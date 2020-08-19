It’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes in all walks of life, and the 2020 Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk is no exception.
The Heart Walk’s first major push towards sign ups starts today with a virtual Rally Day.
And a local ambassador family is working hard to help.
The Phillips, a family from Lincoln County, have an interest in getting the word out about registration for this year’s walk.
Father Dustin Phillips explained, “Our goal is to get 200 people registered, but we’re hoping to exceed that.”
Anyone who wants to register and help raise money for the American Heart Association can go to heart.org/LakeCumberlandWalk to either register as a walker or to donate to the cause.
People can register a team, or sign up as an individual.
Dustin pointed out that their family team – Super Gage, named after Dustin’s son and Team Captain Gage Phillips – is available for anyone who wants to join a team and doesn’t have their own.
“We wanted to make sure that, even early on, we’re an adoptive team,” Dustin said.
Gage is 12 years old and is the reason the family is dedicated to the American Heart Association. Phillip said that Gage was born with a condition known as an aortic coarctation, a narrowing of the aorta that forces the heart to pump harder to get blood where it needs to go.
Nothing showed up on tests done for Gage before he was born, his father said, but as soon as he was born it was apparent something was wrong.
“He was swelling and blood red,” Dustin said.
It’s actually a kind of heart defect that can go undiagnosed early on, he explained. Many who have children with that defect can take their newborns home and not know anything is wrong.
In fact, it’s the type of defect that many kids don’t realize they have until they get older or get involved in sports.
In Gage’s case, however, it was obvious. His aorta had narrowed to the size of a pin, Dustin said.
Gage underwent his first open heart surgery at just three days old. He has since had one more open heart surgery and two balloon treatment surgeries for that defect.
His last one was when he was 4 years old, and Gage admits he doesn’t remember them.
“We’re fortunate, because they’re all just stories to him,” his dad said.
Gage has other health issues as well, but is a mostly healthy 12-year-old. When prompted by his father, Gage admits that he loves wrestling and is a huge fan of professional wrestlers.
Gage is also a “beacon of positivity,” his father said. Often times, his teachers and those around him don’t know what he’s been through.
But for many families, dealing with an issue such as this can be stressful for all members of the family, one aspect that Dustin said they wanted to make others aware of.
He has a younger brother, 11-year-old Cruz, and an older brother, 16-year-old Brett.
Their father said that Cruz has known no other life, watching his brother deal with doctor’s appointments and therapy.
But Brett, as the older brother, had to deal with a lot of change after Gage was born.
On top of the stress of being worried about his younger brother, then five-year-old Brett dealt with being separated from the family when they needed to make trips to hospitals in Lexington, being kept by grandparents.
“Brett was a trooper,” Dustin said.
While plans for the Heart Walk are still being confirmed, there is the possibility that the walk itself will go virtual this year, rather than being held in downtown Somerset as in years past.
The walk is scheduled for September 17, and the Phillips family wants to encourage as many people as possible to get involved.
“If there’s a message we want to get out to the public, it’s this: Get registered, get out and be a part of it,” Dustin said.
“We need solidarity, and we need awareness.”
