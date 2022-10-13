The school year is now in full swing, with bustling classrooms and playgrounds buzzing with students. Unfortunately, right now, hundreds of thousands of kids in Kentucky could be going to school each day struggling with hunger.
Luckily, we have a powerful tool to make sure kids are nourished and ready to learn. School lunch provides the consistent nutrition kids need to learn, grow and achieve their dreams.
We know eating school lunch has a powerful impact on kids: Research shows that for many kids, the meals they eat at school are the most nutritionally balanced of the day. When students get regular, healthy meals they are less likely to be tired, are more attentive in class, and retain information better. They can focus on their learning and on just being kids.
However, the cost of school meals can be a big financial burden that prevents children from participating in school meal programs. During the upcoming legislative session, we encourage lawmakers to seize on the chance to remove the reduced-price copayment for school meals, which would make important strides in addressing childhood food insecurity in Kentucky.
This National School Lunch Week, I hope you’ll join us in recognizing the important role the School Lunch Program plays in the health and wellbeing of children, and celebrate the school nutrition professionals who work all year long to provide healthy school meals for our children and policymakers who work to ensure kids can access these programs.
Kate McDonald
No Kid Hungry Kentucky
