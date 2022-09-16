LONDON — North Laurel turned the jets on in the second half of Friday’s football game, scoring 29 unanswered points to defeat Barren County 29-7.
Jason Chappell’s squad extended their win streak to three games, improving to a 3-1 overall record with the win over the Trojans.
The Jaguars kicked off the ball to start the contest. The Trojans could not overcome the North Laurel defense, punting after their first drive. Ethan Gregory and Tucker Warren would use the ground game to their advantage but came up just short of a first down for their first offensive drive.
The North Laurel defense quickly took the ball back with an interception by John Begley. The Jags looked to get on the board with only 3:41 left in the 1st quarter. However, the North Laurel offense stalled and was forced to punt from their own 20-yard line. The first quarter would come to an end with neither squad being able to score.
Gregory continued his running efforts leading the Jaguars downfield near the redzone. A pass would be completed to Cole Messer but fumbled as Barren County took back over on their own 21-yard line.
The Jaguars were pinned inside of their own 20, which would result in a blocked punt that would be recovered by Tanner Harper to put the Trojans up 7-0 with 2:06 left to go in the half. Neither team was able to put together a successful offensive drive as Barren County would hold onto the lead going into halftime.
North would receive the ball to start the half. The Jaguars were forced to punt out of the gate. Barren would be pinned deep. A big sack by Connor Sizemore would force the Trojans to punt. Warren and Gregory would lead the Jaguar offense down to the seven-yard line, resulting in an Ethan Gregory touchdown. A 2-point conversion run by Tucker Warren is successful as North goes up 8-7 with 5:42 to go in the 3rd quarter.
Keaton Bowling would take the next Barren County punt down to the opposing 3-yard line. Gregory found no problem pounding through the Trojan defense for his second score of the night. Warren took the 2-point conversion in on the ground again, putting North Laurel up 16-7.
Barren County would continue to feel the pressure from the North Laurel defense with back-to-back sacks forced by Austin Johnson. The Jaguars would take back over, finding the endzone quickly with a 21-yard run from Keaton Bowling. The 2-point conversion was no good, but North Laurel extended their lead to 22-7 headed into the 4th quarter.
Warren would find a wide-open Elijah Miller for a 24-yard touchdown pass to pad onto North Laurel’s lead. Austin Johnson would force a fumble as the Jaguars took back over with 3:20 left in the contest. North Laurel would run the ball out, resulting in a 29-7 win over Barren County.
The Jaguars look to keep their win streak alive as they begin district play next Thursday. North Laurel will travel to rival foe South Laurel with kickoff set for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.