North Laurel stays perfect, takes down Pulaski

Taking on an undefeated North Laurel club on Friday night, John Fraley's Pulaski County Maroons played arguably, their best game of the season from an offensive standpoint.
PC threw a balanced scoring attack at the Jaguars, placing five players in double figures, hit a game-high 12 shots from three-point land, and scored 86 points for the contest -- the Maroons second highest point total of the season.
And even with all of that, it wouldn't be enough for coach Fraley and company.
North Laurel -- undefeated on the season coming into the contest at 17-0 -- got a game-high 33 points from Brody Brock, 26 points from Ryan Davidson, and the state's leading scorer on the year -- Reed Sheppard -- tallied 24 points, about 10 points less than his season average.
When the dust had settled, the Jags had led this one from start to finish, and had dropped Pulaski County to 8-6 on the season with a hard-fought, 99-86 win over the Maroons.
For coach Fraley, he stated the obvious after the contest -- his club can't play much better offensively.
"I thought we did a lot of good things tonight offensively, and the funny thing about that is we didn't run much offense," stated the PC coach immediately following the contest.
"The way North Laurel likes to play is to get up and down the floor, and that's how we played them, and we were able to shoot the ball pretty well tonight," continued Fraley. "I think we hit 12 three's tonight, so offensively, I think we were right where we needed to be. If you tell me you're going to give me 86 points before the game, I'm going to take that most nights. We didn't do a good job in transition defense, and that's where they got us tonight."
North Laurel grabbed an early lead in this one, outscoring PC by a 30-19 margin in the first quarter of play, forcing Fraley and crew to play from behind for the entire game.
Pulaski County limited Sheppard -- who came in averaging 33.6 points per contest -- to only six points in the first half of play, yet the Jags, thanks to the hot shooting from Brock from behind the arc, and some easy baskets in transition, led PC by a 55-43 margin at the intermission.
Still, as bad as things had gone for Pulaski County, the Maroons were still in this one.
That all looked to change early in the third frame, as Sheppard began to go to work.
The sophomore guard scored six quick points to begin the second half, and North Laurel methodically began to pull away from the Maroons.
The Jags built their lead up to 20 points at 82-62 by the end of the third period, leading PC by as many as 22 points in that frame.
But, the Maroons had one more run left in them over the game's final eight minutes.
Thanks to Zach Travis -- who led Pulaski County with a team-high 27 points and five three-point baskets -- the Maroons began to chip away at the deficit, getting it trimmed down to nine points with just over two minutes left in the contest.
But, Sheppard and Davidson each hit some key free throws down the stretch to hold PC at bay, sending the Jags to a perfect, 18-0 record.
"They really got out and ran with the ball tonight on our missed shot attempts," pointed out Fraley. "They were sending out 23 and 10 (Brody Brock and Clay Sizemore) no matter what, and were just taking the chance that the other three would get the rebound."
"We were trying to get back on defense, but we just didn't do a good enough job of that in the game," added the Maroons head coach. "We'll go look at the film, and that's something we're going to see on the film, and we'll take a look at how hard we ran back. We'll also see how much we communicated on defense, and hopefully learn from it and build upon it."
While Travis led Pulaski County with those 27 points, the Maroons got a very balanced scoring attack in the contest, albeit in a losing effort.
Cayden Lancaster played a great game for the Maroons scoring 18 points, while Barek Williams tallied 16 points.
KJ Combs added 12 points, and Caleb Sloan chipped in with 10 points, on a night that saw the Maroons scorch the nets from deep and pour in 86 points, yet come up short by a baker's dozen.
The (Brody) Brock kid I believe averages 14 points per game, and tonight we gave him 33," lamented coach Fraley. "We talked with our guys all week that Reed (Sheppard) was going to get his, but we couldn't let the rest of those guys beat us."
"We left some shooters tonight, and we talked to our guys about that at halftime, and came out in the second half and tried to do a better job," Fraley added. "We've just got to get back to work. We tried to double team Reed, and he's really, really good. When we doubled him, he was able to find the open guy. We came out a couple of weeks ago flat against George Rogers Clark, and got down big and we quit. Tonight, we didn't quit when we got down. We fought, and I told them after the game how proud I was of them for the way they fought tonight."
Pulaski County -- now 8-6 on the year -- will return to action on Tuesday night on the road at Wayne County.
On Wednesday night, the PC boys will be the second game of a girl-boy doubleheader in a very important 47th District game at Rockcastle County.
Next Friday evening, the Maroons will return home to take on Madison Central. That game is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
NL -- 30 25 27 17 -- 99
PC -- 19 24 19 24 -- 86
North Laurel -- Brock 33, Davidson 26, Sheppard 24, Sizemore 14, Bruner 2.
Pulaski Co. -- Travis 27, Lancaster 18, Williams 16, Combs 12, Sloan 10, Dugger 3.
